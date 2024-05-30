The Ultimate Guide to the Best Destination Wedding Resorts in Chicago and New York

Planning a destination wedding is a dream for many couples. The idea of exchanging vows in a stunning location, surrounded by loved ones, creates an unforgettable experience. However, choosing the right resort can be overwhelming. This guide will explore the best destination wedding resorts in Chicago, New York, and Illinois, provide tips on affordability, and ensure your celebration is nothing short of perfect.

Introduction

A destination wedding offers a unique and enchanting way to tie the knot. Choosing the best destination wedding resort in Chicago, New York, and Illinois is crucial to creating the perfect ambiance for your big day. This guide will help you navigate the top resorts, focusing on luxury, affordability, and unique experiences. Whether you’re dreaming of a downtown Chicago wedding, a historic venue in New York, or a charming resort in Illinois, we’ve got you covered.

Why Choose a Destination Wedding?

Destination weddings provide an intimate and picturesque setting for your nuptials. They allow you to combine your wedding and honeymoon into one memorable trip, often in a location that holds special meaning for you. Additionally, they can be a cost-effective alternative to traditional weddings, as they typically involve fewer guests and all-inclusive packages that simplify planning.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Resort

When selecting the best destination wedding resort, consider the following factors:

Location: Proximity to home, travel requirements, and climate.

Budget: Ensure the resort fits within your financial constraints.

Guest Accommodation: Options for your guests to stay comfortably.

Wedding Packages: Availability of all-inclusive deals to simplify planning.

Amenities: On-site facilities such as spas, restaurants, and entertainment.

Experience: The resort’s reputation for hosting weddings and the quality of their event planning services.

Transportation for Your Destination Wedding

Transportation is a crucial aspect of planning a destination wedding, ensuring that you and your guests arrive in style and comfort. Consider these options:

Stretch Limo Chicago for Weddings

For couples getting married in the Chicago area, a stretch limo offers a luxurious and stylish way to travel to your wedding venue. Whether you’re heading to a downtown hotel or a beautiful suburban estate, a stretch limo provides comfort and elegance. Companies like Echo Limousine offer a range of options, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle for your special day.

Limo Service for Weddings

Limo service is an excellent choice for destination weddings, providing reliable and luxurious transportation for you and your guests. Many limo services offer wedding packages that include decorated vehicles, professional chauffeurs, and additional amenities to make your day even more special. Companies like Blacklane and Limos.com offer a range of vehicles and packages to suit your needs.

Top Destination Wedding Resorts in Chicago

Chicago offers a blend of urban sophistication and beautiful settings for a memorable wedding. Some top picks include:

The Peninsula Chicago

The Peninsula Chicago is renowned for its luxurious accommodations and exceptional service. This five-star hotel offers elegant ballrooms and a stunning rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the city skyline. With its central location, it provides easy access for guests and a range of amenities to ensure a memorable celebration.

The Langham, Chicago

Situated along the Chicago River, The Langham offers a blend of modern luxury and historic charm. The hotel’s grand ballroom and sophisticated event spaces provide a perfect backdrop for a glamorous wedding. The Langham’s dedicated wedding planners ensure every detail is meticulously handled, from the ceremony to the reception.

Salvatore’s Ristorante

For a more intimate and charming venue, Salvatore’s Ristorante in Lincoln Park offers a romantic setting with its beautiful garden and elegant interiors. This historic Italian restaurant provides personalised wedding packages and exceptional cuisine, making it a favourite for couples seeking a cosy and memorable celebration.

Luxurious Resorts in New York

New York offers a variety of elegant and historic wedding venues, from luxurious hotels to charming estates. Some top picks include:

The Plaza, New York City

The Plaza is an iconic landmark known for its luxurious accommodations and grand event spaces. With venues like the opulent Grand Ballroom and the stunning Terrace Room, The Plaza provides a fairy-tale setting for your wedding. The hotel’s experienced wedding planners and comprehensive packages ensure a seamless and unforgettable celebration.

Oheka Castle, Huntington

Oheka Castle, a historic estate on Long Island, offers a grand and opulent setting for a wedding. With its beautifully manicured gardens and stunning architecture, this venue is perfect for couples seeking elegance and sophistication. Oheka Castle provides a range of wedding packages and top-notch service to create a magical experience.

The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York City

Located on Fifth Avenue overlooking Central Park, The Pierre offers timeless elegance and luxurious accommodations. The hotel’s elegant ballrooms and exquisite service make it a top choice for sophisticated weddings. The Pierre’s wedding specialists work closely with couples to customise every aspect of their celebration.

Charming Resorts in Illinois

Illinois offers a range of charming and picturesque wedding venues, from historic mansions to luxurious resorts. Consider these top options:

The Herrington Inn & Spa, Geneva

The Herrington Inn & Spa, located along the Fox River, offers a romantic and serene setting for a wedding. This charming boutique hotel provides beautiful outdoor spaces and elegant indoor venues. With its exceptional service and attention to detail, The Herrington Inn & Spa ensures a memorable and personalised celebration.

Eaglewood Resort & Spa, Itasca

Eaglewood Resort & Spa offers a picturesque setting with its lush golf course and scenic views. This resort provides a range of wedding packages and venues, from elegant ballrooms to beautiful outdoor spaces. Eaglewood’s experienced wedding planners and comprehensive amenities make it a top choice for a charming and relaxed wedding.

The Armour House at Lake Forest Academy

The Armour House, a historic mansion located on the grounds of Lake Forest Academy, offers a grand and elegant setting for a wedding. With its stunning architecture and beautifully landscaped gardens, this venue is perfect for couples seeking a timeless and sophisticated celebration. The Armour House provides a range of wedding packages and personalised service to create an unforgettable experience.

Affordable Destination Wedding Tips

How to Have an Affordable Destination Wedding

Having an affordable destination wedding is possible with careful planning and smart choices. Here are some tips to keep costs down:

Choose an All-Inclusive Resort: Many resorts offer all-inclusive wedding packages that cover everything from the ceremony to the reception, making budgeting easier.

Consider Off-Peak Dates: Getting married during the off-peak season can result in significant savings on travel and accommodation.

Limit the Guest List: A smaller guest list reduces costs for catering, accommodation, and transportation.

Negotiate: Don’t be afraid to negotiate with vendors and resorts for better deals.

How to Make a Destination Wedding Affordable for Guests

Making your destination wedding affordable for guests is essential to ensure their attendance and comfort. Here are some tips:

Group Discounts: Arrange for group discounts on flights and accommodations.

Payment Plans: Offer payment plans to help guests manage their expenses.

Accommodation Options: Provide a range of accommodation options to suit different budgets.

Pre-Book Activities: Arrange for pre-booked activities and excursions that are included in the guests’ stay to add value to their trip.

Frequently Asked Questions

how to have an affordable destination wedding

To have an affordable destination wedding, consider choosing an all-inclusive resort, getting married during the off-peak season, limiting the guest list, and negotiating with vendors for better deals.

how to make a destination wedding affordable for guests

To make your destination wedding affordable for guests, arrange for group discounts on flights and accommodations, offer payment plans, provide a range of accommodation options, and pre-book activities that are included in the guests’ stay.

what are the best destination wedding locations

Some of the best destination wedding locations in Chicago, New York, and Illinois include The Peninsula Chicago, The Plaza in New York City, and The Herrington Inn & Spa in Geneva. Each offers unique and picturesque settings, from urban sophistication to historic charm.

how to pick the best destination wedding packages

To pick the best destination wedding packages, compare different resorts, read reviews from other couples, ask questions about the packages and customization options, and visit the resort in person if possible.

Conclusion

Choosing the best destination wedding resort in Chicago, New York, and Illinois involves careful consideration of location, budget, amenities, and guest accommodations. Whether you’re dreaming of a downtown ceremony in Chicago, a historic venue in New York, or a charming resort in Illinois, this guide provides a comprehensive overview of the top resorts and tips to make your destination wedding unforgettable. With careful planning and smart choices, you can create a magical and memorable celebration that you and your guests will cherish forever.