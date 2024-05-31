Weekend schedule for World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) and Portland 2024

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series travel to World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway). Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series race winner of the 1.25-mile oval.

The Toyota 200 is the second race of the Triple Truck Challenge and the winner of the event will receive a $50,000 bonus except Nick Sanchez who won the first race of the bonus program last week at Charlotte. If he wins at Gateway, he will receive an increased bonus of $150,000.

The Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series West head to Portland International Raceway. AJ Allmendinger won the first Xfinity race at the 1.97-mile road course track in 2022 while Cole Custer took home the trophy last year.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 31

2:35 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice (Portland) Race Center

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying (Portland) Race Center

6:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice (Gateway) FS1

6:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying (Gateway) FS1

7 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Portland 112 – FloRacing/MRN

Saturday, June 1

9:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Gateway) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

10:15: Cup Series Qualifying (Gateway) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Toyota 200 (Gateway) Fox/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 200 miles (160 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 35, Lap 70, Final Stage ends on Lap 160

Purse: $752,252

11:30: Xfinity Series Practice (Portland) No TV

Noon: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Portland) FS1

4:30: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 (Portland) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 147.75 miles (75 Laps)

Stages end on: Lap 25, Lap 50, Final Stage ends on Lap 75

Purse: $1,408,568

Sunday, June 2

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 (Gateway) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 300 miles (240 laps)

Stages end on: Lap 45, Lap 140, Final Stage ends on Lap 240

Purse: $7,776,907