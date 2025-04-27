Late Speeding Penalty Leaves Berry 28th

After spending much of Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway among the race leaders, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team were knocked out of contention by a late-race penalty for speeding on the final pit stop. While Berry was completing the final lap in 28th place, he was able to watch in the mirror as his Ford teammate Austin Cindric took the win, with another Mustang driver Ryan Preece grabbing the runner-up spot in a classic battle between Ford and Chevy.

Berry started Sunday’s race from eighth place and immediately moved into the top three and led Lap Four. He would go on to lead five more times for a total of 12 laps. Berry avoided potential damage when Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski wrecked just behind him as they headed to pit road on Lap 44. He got lucky again as his fuel held out until officials cleared pit road, allowing him to make his pit stop.

Once on pit road, the Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew serviced the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse and took some extra time to remove the remains of a bird that was struck during the race. The delay left Berry in the back for the dash to the finish of Stage One, and he ended that 60-lap segment in 29th place.

After taking the green flag to start Stage Two from 13th place, he rejoined the leaders and ended the second Stage in 10th place, earning one Stage point. As the laps wound down in the third and final Stage and others began making their final pit stops, Berry cycled into the lead at Lap 168 and held the top spot for four circuits before heading to pit road for a splash of fuel.

But he incurred a penalty for speeding on pit road, and with only 16 laps left to run he was unable to recover the lost ground. The No. 21 team now turns its focus to next Sunday’s Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.