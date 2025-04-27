Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Jack Link’s 500

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Finish: 25th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevy team started the Jack Link’s 500 from the 21st position on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. With the race immediately turning in a three and four-wide battle, Dillon stayed focused and gained positions early in the race. At the end of Stage 1, Dillon was in the 10th position and earned valuable stage points. Making routine stops throughout the 188-lap race, Dillon was poised for a solid top 10 finish as the race closed in on the final laps. Scored in the seventh position on the final lap, Dillon ran out of fuel after taking the white flag and dropped through the field to cross the finish line in 25th.

“We were having a pretty smooth day with our No. 10 Sea Best Chevy and our car was fast. We did our job on pit road pretty much and on the track, we put ourselves in position and where we needed to be at the end. We were running in seventh and ran out of the gas. We’ve got to get that cleaned up. Running out of gas has robbed us of a lot of finishing positions and points over the last two weeks. We’ve shown a lot of really good speed on the super speedways, and that’s been really good. It’s nice to see the hard work paying off when we show up at the track. We’ll keep grinding and the finishes we deserve will come.” – Ty Dillon

No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 19th

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 12th

Finish: 26th

AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevy ran at the back of the field throughout the day to avoid being caught up in a mid-stage wreck. Near the end of each stage, Allmendinger was able to make his way towards the front to give himself a shot at stage points. On the last pit stop of the day, the team was held up getting into the stall as Allmendinger unexpectedly had to come around the No. 1 car, who was pitting in the stall before the No. 16. This resulted in a long stop and ultimately losing the draft.

“Overall, our day was going well. We were racing our own race there of hanging back and going at the end of the stages. That worked out for the first stage, almost worked out for the second stage, and I thought we were in a decent position in the third stage. We ended up with a combination of bad luck and not a great last stop at the end, just having to go around the No. 1 car and everything that happened there. That cost us there at the end and that’s disappointing.” – AJ Allmendinger



