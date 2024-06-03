Fortify Building Solutions Joins Beard Motorsports, Alfredo at Talladega

25-Year Old Back Behind the Wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet in the YellaWood 500

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (June 3, 2024) – Beard Motorsports announced today that Fortify Building Solutions will be the primary sponsor for the No. 62 Chevrolet and driver Anthony Alfredo for the Oct. 6 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Fortify Building Solutions, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, offers North America’s most extensive selection of high-quality metal roofing, wall, and building solutions. Tailored for local builders, contractors, and homeowners, the brand’s 20-plus branch locations supply professionals and homeowners with hometown service and support, backed by a nationwide manufacturing and distribution network.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Beard Motorsports and driver Anthony Alfredo,” said Mike Pegues, General Manager of Retail Direct Sales at Fortify Building Solutions. “We believe Anthony’s dedication and passion on the track mirror our commitment to providing top-quality metal roofing, wall, and building materials to our communities and will bring excitement to our employees and customers.”

The YellaWood 500 will be the first foray into motorsports sponsorship for the Fortify Building Solutions brand, and it will be the fourth race of the 2024 NASCAR season for the family-owned Beard Motorsports team.

“We are very proud to be able to welcome Fortify Building Solutions, not only to Beard Motorsports but to the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “This sport is something our family is very passionate about and it’s exciting to be able to welcome new partners to NASCAR and share that passion. And Talladega is the perfect place for a new brand to make its debut. We are just so thankful for this new partnership and can’t wait to get to Talladega in October.”

This YellaWood 500 will be Alfredo’s third race with the No. 62 Beard Motorsports team. Alfredo joined Beard Motorsports for this year’s season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, where he finished 27th. He followed that up with a career-best sixth-place finish in the GEICO 500 at Talladega in April.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to get back behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro for Beard Motorsports,” Alfredo said. “I am even more thankful for the support of Fortify Building Solutions for making it possible. This partnership really resonates with me, given my family background in the construction industry. I look forward to building a long-term relationship as strong as their metal building products.”

The No. 62 Fortify Building Solutions Chevrolet paint scheme will be revealed through social channels in the coming weeks.

About Fortify Building Solutions

Fortify Building Solutions is proud to provide builders, contractors and homeowners – across local communities and nationwide – with the broadest selection of metal roofing, wall and building products through our vast manufacturing and distribution network. As part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, we are dedicated to offering personalized support and service to help our customers through every step of their project.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 18,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance responsibility are embedded in our culture. The company is committed to contributing positively to the communities where people live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.