Kubota VIP Race Day Giveaway at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The #1 car meets the #1-selling compact tractor in Kubota’s VIP Race Day Giveaway.

Between now and August 30, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip for two (2) to Miami for a VIP experience at Homestead-Miami Speedway from October 26 to October 28, which includes roundtrip airfare for two, two nights’ hotel accommodations, two tickets to the race, pit road access for Saturday’s practice, a tour of the pits, garage, and hauler, a meet-and-greet with Ross Chastain, and access to watch the race from pit road and a tour of the pit box.

The winner also receives their choice of a second trip for an exclusive tour of Trackhouse Racing’s headquarters in Concord, North Carolina, or a check for $1,000. To enter and for more information, visit www.KubotaRaceVIP.com.

Entry Dates: 6/3/24 – 8/30/24

Prize: The “Grand Prize” consists of a trip for the winner and one (1) guest (21+) to Miami, FL for a VIP stock car race experience from October 26, 2024 – October 28, 2024 (details below) and winner’s choice of either a) a second trip to Trackhouse in Concord, NC (details below) dates TBD based on winner and Trackhouse schedules (approximate value $2,650), or b) a check for $1,000 made out to the winner. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize: $6,450 or $4,800, depending on the choice of prize.

Miami Trip (October 26 – 28, 2024): Includes two (2) roundtrip flights, two (2) nights’ hotel accommodations and two (2) tickets to the stock car race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, terms and conditions apply. The prize also includes pit road access for Saturday practice, a tour of pits, garage, and hauler, a short Meet and Greet with professional driver Ross Chastain, subject to availability, and access to watch the race from pit road and a tour of the pit box.

Concord Trip (if selected) (Dates TBD): Includes one (1) night’s hotel accommodations and a tour of Trackhouse Racing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. The sweepstakes starts at or about 8:00 a.m. CT on 6/3/24 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on 8/30/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see info.kubotausa.com/vipraceday.

Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051.