Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Sonoma Raceway

Race Notes

Sonoma Raceway

Toyota/Save Mart 350

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, June 9 at 3:30PM EDT

FOX | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four NCS starts at Sonoma Raceway.

Along with a best finish of sixth, the team has earned two top 15s and three top-20 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top 10s, 12 top-20 finishes and led 36 laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“I always look forward to racing at my home racetrack. It’s going to be a new challenge with the repave but I’m excited to run both the Cup and Xfinity car this weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma Raceway

No. 16 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Sonoma Raceway and has led 65 laps and earned three top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has made four NCS starts, led nine laps and earned two top-10 finishes.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“Sonoma is such a fun track. There will be some unknowns for everyone with the recent repave, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s also a big weekend for Cirkul, so hopefully we can put on a good show for them.” – Daniel Hemric on Sonoma Raceway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will mark Daniel Hemric’s second NCS start at Sonoma Raceway.

Hemric earned a top-15 finish in the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned two top 10s, seven top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.



Race Details

Sonoma Raceway

Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 8 at 8:00PM EDT

FS1 | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made three starts at Sonoma in the NXS, all coming in last year’s inaugural event. The team led two laps and earned one top-five finish.

On road courses in 2024, Kaulig Racing has earned one win, four top-10 finishes, and led 52 of a possible 125 laps.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has one win, five top fives, 13 top 10s, and 75 laps led.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“Sonoma is super fun. The scenery is great out there. I’m looking forward to the repave, and I think the track is going to be super fast and slick. I think we can get some good notes from SVG and AJ and get a solid run going.” – Josh Williams on Sonoma Raceway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has raced at Sonoma once in his NXS career. After qualifying 22nd there in 2023, he retired early due to a suspension failure.

Williams finished seventh at Portland International Raceway, making it the second-straight week he achieved his best finish of the season (previously eighth at Charlotte Motor Speedway).

Williams sits 18th in the NXS points standings with three top 10s and 10 laps led.



AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made one NXS start at Sonoma Raceway in 2023 with Kaulig Racing. He led two laps and earned a runner-up finish.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned three top five and seven top-10 finishes. He has led 32 laps and currently sits sixth in driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I’m really excited to get to California and back in our WeatherTech Chevrolet. We had a great weekend out in Portland and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do on Saturday in Sonoma. I have some things I need to clean up on my end, but I think we have another great shot for a win this weekend. I appreciate everyone at Kaulig, Trackhouse, Chevrolet and WeatherTeach for giving me this opportunity. I’m having a blast!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Sonoma Raceway

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Coming off his first-career NXS victory last weekend at Portland International Raceway, Shane van Gisbergen heads to Northern California this weekend looking for back-to-back wins in the No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

With their win in Portland, Van Gisbergen and his Kaulig Racing team have secured a spot in the 2024 playoffs.

This weekend in Sonoma, the familiar WeatherTech livery will once again make an appearance on the three-time Supercars champion’s Chevrolet.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 team currently sit 14th in the driver standings heading into the weekend at Sonoma.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.