Understanding the Difference Between Enclosed and Open Auto Haulers in Canada

When it comes to moving vehicles within Canada or across the border to the United States, deciding on the type of transport carrier can significantly affect the safety, cost, and convenience of your car shipping experience. The two primary options available are enclosed and open auto haulers. While both methods are popular and practical, each comes with unique features, benefits, and drawbacks that Canadian vehicle owners should carefully consider. This article explores these key differences, allowing you to make an informed choice based on your vehicle’s type, your budget, and the specific transportation requirements you have.

What is Open Auto Transport?

Open auto transport is the most commonly used vehicle shipping method in Canada, characterized by multi-car carriers that transport vehicles on open trailers, typically accommodating up to 10 vehicles at a time. The popularity of open transport is largely driven by its affordability and availability.

Pros of Open Auto Transport

Cost-Efficient: Open auto transport is notably cheaper, making it ideal for regular use vehicles, or when shipping on a tight budget.

Widely Available: Due to its prevalence, it’s easier to schedule your shipment without extensive wait times.

Fast and Efficient: Ideal for long-distance moves across Canada and the U.S., open carriers provide timely and efficient services due to their higher capacity.

Easy Inspection: Vehicles transported via open carriers are fully visible, allowing for easy inspections and immediate attention if necessary.

Cons of Open Auto Transport

Exposure to Elements: Cars transported on open carriers are exposed to weather conditions like snow, rain, sun, and dust, a crucial consideration in Canada’s diverse climate.

Risk of Minor Damage: Vehicles are more susceptible to minor cosmetic damage from road debris like gravel or small rocks, especially on rural Canadian roads.

Less Privacy: Vehicles are visible throughout the transport, which may not be suitable for customers desiring more discretion.

Most Canadians opt for open auto transport because it’s economical and convenient, especially for regular vehicles. While minimal, exposure to natural elements remains an essential consideration depending on your car’s value and intended use.

What is Enclosed Auto Transport?

Enclosed auto transport involves transporting vehicles within a fully enclosed trailer, shielding cars from external elements and providing enhanced security. This method is generally reserved for luxury, antique, exotic, or high-value vehicles requiring maximum transit protection.

Pros of Enclosed Auto Transport

Superior Protection: Vehicles are protected from Canada’s harsh weather, road debris, and other potential damages during transportation.

Theft Prevention: Fully enclosed trailers significantly reduce the risk of theft or vandalism, offering additional security, especially during lengthy Canadian routes.

Professional Handling: Drivers of enclosed carriers are specifically trained to handle high-value cars, providing attentive and precise service throughout the journey.

Ideal for Special Vehicles: It’s the preferred choice for transporting luxury cars, classic vehicles, or collector cars that require meticulous care.

Cons of Enclosed Auto Transport

Higher Cost: The added protection and specialized equipment significantly raise the price, usually costing 35% to 50% more than open transport.

Limited Availability: Enclosed carriers are fewer, which may result in extended waiting periods, especially if you reside in remote Canadian areas.

Less Accessibility: The larger size of enclosed trailers sometimes restricts access in tight urban settings or narrow roads.

Fewer Vehicles Per Trip: Enclosed trailers generally accommodate fewer vehicles, making them less efficient for bulk transport.

Given Canada’s climate extremes—ranging from snowy winters in Quebec and Ontario to rainy seasons in British Columbia—enclosed transport can be invaluable when shipping delicate, valuable, or highly cherished vehicles.

Factors Canadian Car Owners Should Consider Climate and Weather Conditions

Canada’s varying weather conditions—from harsh winters to rainy coastal climates—make it essential to evaluate your vehicle’s vulnerability to the elements. Open trailers might be sufficient in milder seasons, but enclosed trailers offer crucial protection during severe weather.

Distance and Destination

For shorter, domestic Canadian routes, open carriers might suffice, whereas enclosed auto transport might be more suitable for longer, cross-country or international journeys to ensure maximum protection.

Value and Type of Vehicle

High-value vehicles, including antique cars, exotic sports cars, and luxury sedans, generally require the premium protection enclosed carriers provide, protecting your valuable investment.

Budget Constraints

Budget is a key determining factor. Open auto transport is ideal for those looking to ship affordably, while enclosed transport is best for those prepared to invest more for comprehensive protection.

Preparing Your Vehicle for Transport

Regardless of the shipping method chosen, vehicle owners in Canada should take specific preparatory steps:

Clean and Inspect: Thoroughly clean your car to spot pre-existing damages, documenting these with clear photographs.

Remove Personal Items: Canadian transport guidelines and insurance policies typically require removing personal belongings from vehicles.

Fuel and Fluids: Maintain approximately a quarter tank of fuel and ensure that fluid levels and battery conditions are appropriate for transport.

Documentation: Prepare necessary documentation such as vehicle registration, insurance coverage, and inspection reports required by Canadian and cross-border regulations.

Choosing the Right Transport Provider

Selecting a trusted company like Interlane, which offers reliable car transport services tailored specifically for Canadian customers, ensures peace of mind. Interlane provides accurate, real-time quotes and specializes in both open and enclosed auto transportation, making it easy to find a service perfectly aligned with your needs and budget.

Final Thoughts

Choosing between enclosed and open auto transport involves weighing the cost, protection levels, vehicle type, and logistical requirements. Open auto haulers typically serve the needs of the majority due to their affordability and efficiency. However, when shipping valuable vehicles or in extreme weather, enclosed auto transport emerges as the smarter, albeit pricier, choice. With a clear understanding of both options, Canadians can confidently select the car transport method that best meets their requirements.