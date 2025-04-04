Truck Series PR

Bare Knuckle Boxing Enters into Multi-Race Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Boxing League to Parter with Layne Riggs in Multiple Races During 2025 season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 4, 2025) – Layne Riggs will bring a new look to his Ford F-150 as Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) and Front Row Motorsports enter an exciting, new partnership.

Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America.

Riggs will now bring the excitement of bare knuckle boxing to the world of NASCAR for five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events starting at the Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18th. BKB will also serve as a full season associate throughout the 2025 season.

“This is such a cool partnership,” said Riggs. “I have always been a huge fan of combat sports, so this partnership is really exciting for me. BKB came in at a great time, too. The team and I are running well and competing up front, and BKB has a good slate of races that I can see ourselves in Victory Lane.”

“Just as Bare Knuckle Boxing is the future of combat sports, Layne Riggs and FRM are the future of motorsports,” said Vazquez. “As a second-generation driver, Layne is already paving his own legacy in racing and the sky’s the limit. We couldn’t think of a better racer to partner with as we both are prime to dominate our respective industries.”

Vazquez added, “A warning to racers: when you see that BKB fist on the track, look out!”

In addition to BKB’s NASCAR debut, Layne Riggs will also attend tonight’s “Brawl at the Beach” in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Fans can attend in person or catch the action live on ViceTV. For more information, visit www.bkbbareknuckle.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

