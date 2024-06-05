Front Row Motorsports Extends Agreement with Todd Gilliland

Rising Star Signs Multi-Year Extension with Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 5, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) confirms that Todd Gilliland, a rising star for the team, has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue to race for the organization for years to come. Gilliland will return to one of FRM’s three NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2025.

Gilliland has continued to improve each season in the NASCAR Cup Series and has only started to show his true potential at NASCAR’s highest level. This year, Gilliland has led a career-high 101 laps and has been up front in all races this season.

The 24-year-old driver has been with FRM since the inception of its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program and has followed in his father’s footsteps as a driver with FRM. Todd has come into his own at the team and is now able to lead the organization during its next stage of growth.

“Todd (Gilliland) and his family have been with my family and the team for a very long time,” said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports. “We’ve watched him grow, mature, and show all his potential behind our truck and car. It’s now his time to lead us into our next phase of winning races and being a consistent playoff contender.”

The team now focuses on extending and building new business relationships for Gilliland in 2025.

“We want to build on his momentum, rising star power, and continue our partnerships and build new ones that will allow him to compete for wins,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager, Front Row Motorsports. “Announcing our recent intentions for our growth in 2025 and extending Todd’s contract for multiple years allows our focus to aggressively build an even better program for Todd.”

Gilliland is a two-time ARCA Menards Series East Champion, two-time ARCA Series winner, three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner, and a seven-time top-10 finisher in the NASCAR Cup Series in his first 87 starts. Gilliland feels at home with FRM and is ready to help lead the growth of the organization.

“I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what’s happening right now,” said Gilliland. “This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter. It’s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization. It’s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Any announcements of car numbers and additional drivers will come later once finalized.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.