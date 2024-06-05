RFK Unveils Collaborative Scheme with BuildSubmarines.com, Boston Red Sox

No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford to Carry Red Sox Colors in New England Region

CONCORD, N.C. (June 5, 2024) – RFK Racing has unveiled a unique scheme for the upcoming race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, showcasing the team’s ties to the Boston Red Sox and BuildSubmarines.com assets.

BlueForge Alliance (BFA), the non-profit integrator for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base (SIB), owns and operates BuildSubmarines.com, a recruiting platform for maritime manufacturing careers and training opportunities. Starting with the 2024 season, BFA has teamed up with the Boston Red Sox to showcase career opportunities at more than 1,600 industrial base suppliers across the six-state New England region during the MLB season.

This includes careers at General Dynamics Electric Boat, a prime shipbuilder of Navy submarines, located in Groton, Connecticut. Electric Boat will also be on the hood of the No. 6 Ford Mustang for the Loudon NASCAR race.

“Our partnerships with RFK Racing and the Boston Red Sox are highlighting skilled trades careers in the maritime industry which contribute to the construction of Navy submarines,” said Kiley Wren, Co-Founder and Chief Executive, BlueForge Alliance. “With NASCAR’s annual visit to New England, and our collaboration with one of the region’s most storied sports franchises, we are creating a prime platform to present these stable, family-sustaining, purpose-filled jobs to millions of NASCAR and baseball fans in the region and across the country. We look forward to knocking this out of the park with our friends at RFK and the Red Sox.”

Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car will feature a prominent Red Sox livery for race weekend in Loudon later this month, a look that throws back to the scheme Carl Edwards made famous in 2007 in the No. 99 Ford. In addition to the car graphics, Keselowski’s firesuit for the weekend will also resemble that of a baseball uniform, as the team has also changed the No. 6 number font to match the scheme from 2007.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the site of two wins for Keselowski as the track stands as his best on the circuit statistically with a 9.8 average finish. Overall, Keselowski has finished inside the top-10 in 16 career events at New Hampshire, 10 of which were top five results.

Track activity at New Hampshire begins Saturday (June 22) with practice and qualifying, with race coverage set for Sunday (June 23) at 2:30 p.m. ET (USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.