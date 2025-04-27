Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Talladega – 04.27.25

BUBBA WALLACE GETS STAGE WIN AND TOP-10 FINISH AT TALLADEGA

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 27, 2025) – Bubba Wallace led the Toyota Camry XSEs Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, coming home in 10th when the checkered flag flew. The driver of the No. 23 Leidos Toyota Camry XSE finished fifth in Stage 1 and won Stage 2, his second stage win of the season, as he gained valuable points on the day. The result for Wallace is his fourth top-10 finish of the season in just 10 races so far.

Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs finished 17th and 19th, respectively, but were towards the top of the race’s lap leaders, with Gibbs leading the most laps on the day with 32.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to the Lone Star State and Texas Motor Speedway, next Sunday, May 4th.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 10 of 36 – 500.08 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Cindric*

2nd, Ryan Preece*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, William Byron*

5th, Joey Logano*

10th, BUBBA WALLACE

16th, TYLER REDDICK

17th, CHASE BRISCOE

19th, TY GIBBS

20th, ERIK JONES

23rd, DENNY HAMLIN

24th, RILEY HERBST

32nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

37th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Leidos Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

A stage win and a top-10 finish today. Take us through your race.

“I don’t really know what to think as I think we were all waiting for a big wreck there at the end and it never happened. We ended up 10th, so that’s a good day for us. We didn’t need a new winner, but congrats to Austin (Cindric). All-in-all, our Leidos Toyota Camry was pretty solid today. Was nice not having to riding around, running half throttle and save fuel. We did at times, but not as much. Clean race and now, onto Texas.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

How are you after that hit?

“I think I feel really good. I don’t know, my HANS device, my seat, my belts, everything seemed like it did well. It was a big one, that’s for sure.”

What control do you have in these situations?

“Nothing. Whenever you’re the car getting pushed, you’re completely at the mercy of the guy behind you. You know, Denny (Hamlin) didn’t do anything wrong. You have to push, you have to push to be successful. It’s a product of the cars we race with this rules package.”

