Kyle Larson Foundation Announces Auction to Benefit Urban Youth Racing School

Larson Joins Forces with Team Chevy Drivers at Sonoma Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 6, 2024) – The Kyle Larson Foundation announced today that in partnership with Chevrolet and Pristine Auction, it will be auctioning off race-worn visors following this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Sonoma Raceway. There are 26 Team Chevy drivers across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series who have committed to donating their race shield to the Kyle Larson Foundation as it raises funds for the Philadelphia-based Urban Youth Racing School. Each shield will be autographed by both Kyle Larson and the respective Team Chevy driver.

“Anytime you can use our racing platform to raise money for a great cause is a good thing,” NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stated. “I appreciate my partners at Pristine Auction, Chevrolet, and all the drivers participating in this program to help support my friends at the Urban Youth Racing School.”

Chevrolet has been a proud supporter of the Urban Youth Racing School for 24 years, with the Kyle Larson Foundation joining as a patron since its 2021 inception. Established in 1998 by Anthony and Michelle Martin, the program is committed to teaching students about STEM through racing and providing a positive environment.

The online auction will begin on Saturday, June 8, at 9 a.m. ET on the Pristine Auction website (prstn.co/klf-visor) and it will run through Wednesday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET. The starting bid for all visors is $25. Once purchased, the visors will be shipped to winning bidders approximately four weeks after the auction ends, along with a Certificate of Authenticity issued from Pristine Auction.

About the Kyle Larson Foundation

The Kyle Larson Foundation is dedicated to bringing people together and providing support to hands-on charitable organizations that benefit today’s youth, families and communities in need. Learn more at kylelarsonfoundation.org.

About the Urban Youth Driving School

The mission of UYSA Center of Excellence is to provide urban youth with exposure to an educational initiative that will engage them in STEM in a more holistic way by teaching them how to think critically and independently through preparing them to embrace the depths of all academic subjects for obtaining the skills necessary for successful STEM careers. The Urban Youth Racing School offers a 10-week program for urban students ages 8-18, with the goal to teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics via the magic of motorsports and prepare students for a fast-paced career in the competitive world of professional racing. Learn more at uyrs.com.