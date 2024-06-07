RCR Race Preview: Sonoma Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway… In 79 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, Richard Childress Racing owns two victories. Dale Earnhardt claimed the first win for the organization in 1995, leading the final two laps of the race to secure the victory. Earnhardt also won the pole for that same event, the first for the Welcome, N.C.-based team. Robby Gordon won at Sonoma in 2003, leading 81 of 110 laps and holding off Jeff Gordon for the victory. One year ago, Kyle Busch led RCR with a second-place finish. RCR has racked up 15 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes since the NASCAR Cup Series made its debut at the track in 1989. The team has led 157 laps at the California road course and has completed 8,142 of a possible 8,202 laps (99.26 percent).

Welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series, Mate… Repco Supercars Championship star Will Brown is scheduled to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Brown is a native of Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia, and will drive the No. 33 MobileX/Shaw and Partners Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Round 2 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Wine Country… Austin Hill led RCR in the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway in 2023, scoring an eighth-place finish after leading the race twice for four laps on the way to an eighth-place finish.

Catch Saturday’s Action at Sonoma Raceway… The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, June 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Sonoma Raceway… The Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, June 9 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Sonoma Raceway… Dillon has made nine previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, earning his best finish of 11th at the 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course in 2022. He has completed every lap he has attempted (952 of 952 laps) at the track.

Gaining Momentum… The No. 3 team enters Sonoma Raceway on the strength of earning their season-best finish of sixth at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois last Sunday. Dillon started the race 18th and quickly moved forward, earning points in both Stage 2 and Stage 3.

Delivering Performance on the Track and For the Planet… Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy at Sonoma Raceway, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine-smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high-octane on the racetrack or a more affordable option for summer road trips, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet. NASCAR drivers have now officially raced 23 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a notable milestone for the environment as NASCAR’s partnership with Get Bioethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across its three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the track. Learn more about bioethanol at getbioethanol.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How do you prepare for Sonoma Raceway?

“We prepare for Sonoma Raceway by spending a lot of hours on the Chevrolet simulator. I could probably run Sonoma in my sleep. We’ve put a lot of effort into this race. I can’t wait to get there in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro. It’s a fun road course and the recent repave of the full course will test everyone’s setup during practice on Friday.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Sonoma Raceway… Kyle Busch will be making his 19th NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Busch has two wins at the Northern California road course, winning in 2008 and 2015. He scored a dominating victory in 2008 despite starting 30th, leading 78 of 112 laps. His average running position in the race was 5.92, the best of any driver. In 2015, Busch scored a thrilling victory, crossing the finish line .532-seconds ahead of his brother Kurt. Busch claimed his second Sonoma victory after leading 17 of 110 laps. In 2023, Busch claimed a second-place finish, his seventh top-five at Sonoma Raceway.

Stat of the Week… Busch has racked up seven top-10 finishes in his last 8 starts at Sonoma Raceway. He has scored a top-10 in 50 percent of his career starts (9 in 18 races) at the 1.990-mile road course. Since joining RCR in 2023, the Las Vegas, Nev., native has racked up five top-10 finishes in seven road/street course events, including four top-fives.

Points Update… Busch enters this weekend 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, 20 points below the Playoffs cutline.

﻿Zoning in on zone™… The latest innovation from ITG Brands, zone is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone’s pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Sonoma Raceway has been repaved for the first time in 23 years. What are some of the challenges that you expect with the new asphalt?

“I would say some of the challenges with new asphalt is the difficulty in passing. There’s going to be so much grip that it’ll be hard to find any sort of advantage over guys. There won’t be much tire fall off. I would say that a repave on a road course differs from an oval just based off of the tire and tire choice that is determined.”

Do you think the new pavement will radically change how you race at Sonoma Raceway?

“Normally at ovals they have to come out with such a hard tire and at a road course I don’t think you have to have as hard of a tire for heat reasons. I do not think the new payment will radically change anything at Sonoma because there’s still going to be pit strategy and fuel strategy involved. You’ll still run the race like a typical road course from the finish and back your strategy up from there.”

You ran really well last year at Sonoma Raceway, scoring a second-place finish at leading 17 laps. Is there anything you can take from that strong performance and apply it to this race?

“We did have a really good run last year at Sonoma, but with the track being repaved and constant change happening around the series with this new car, I don’t think anything really applies from last year specifically to this year. Obviously just having laps around Sonoma for the last 20 years is helpful.”

Will Brown and the No. 33 MobileX/Shaw and Partners Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Sonoma Raceway… Brown, who is currently leading the Repco Supercars Championship point standings, is scheduled to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut under the helm of the No. 33 MobileX/Shaw and Partners Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing this weekend. The Australian native has prepared for this weekend through simulator time at RCR and raced with the team as recently as December in an endurance race at Circuit of the Americas as a third driver alongside Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

The Team Behind the Driver… Keith Rodden will be making the calls as crew chief for the No. 33 MobileX/Shaw and Partners Chevrolet.

Experience Freedom on the Track and Save Dollars in Your Wallet with MobileX… MobileX, the world’s most customizable mobile carrier, gives you the flexibility you need and savings you deserve by providing the ultimate in choice and price control for your mobile plan. MobileX will serve as the primary sponsor of Australian Supercars Champion Will Brown in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. With MobileX’s smart AI technology, you can predict your data usage, saving you money on America’s most reliable 5G network.

Welcome Shaw and Partners… Shaw and Partners is Australia’s preeminent investment advice and wealth management firm focused on tailored advice and investment solutions, financial planning and corporate advisory services. They will be serving as a sponsor on the No.33 Chevrolet during Brown’s debut in Sonoma.

Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions … The No. 33 team welcomes Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions, suppliers of mining, earthmoving components and parts to the Australian mining industry to the team this weekend.

Questions, Please … Brown is scheduled to visit the Infield Media Center at Sonoma Raceway for a media availability on Friday at 12:15 p.m. Local Time.

WILL BROWN QUOTES:

How do you prepare to come to a racetrack that you’ve never seen before in a car you’ve never driven before. What kind of process do you go through to prepare to be competitive?

“This is what we do in Australia, we race road courses. When we raced in New Zealand it was a completely new track to us that we all had to learn before we got there. I learned by watching a lot of footage and looking at data before we got there. The best thing about coming over here is the ability to jump on the simulators. We don’t have that sort of infrastructure in Australia, so we don’t use simulators at this level. It’s something new to me. I spun out a few times and I thought “I hope they don’t think this is how I drive on the track.” I have to get used to it, but luckily enough I have time to get used to the simulator while I’m over here for this round. That’s probably the best way I can prepare for this Sonoma race.”

Is there anything specific to Sonoma that is similar to what you would normally run?

“Sonoma is probably similar to what we have a lot of. The elevation change at Bathurst is quite significant, but also Phillip Island is quite similar to Sonoma. They just resurfaced the track so it’s really high grip right now. I don’t think the track is foreign as far as the characteristics to it. It’s just more learning a whole new car; you get one practice and then straight into qualifying. You have to maximize those sessions to put your best foot forward.”

What is the hardest challenge coming into NASCAR?

“To be honest it’s probably learning pit lane and pit stops. I have to make sure I don’t speed in the pits. The crew running out really scares me, it looks like you’re about to run them over every time. I’m going to have to make sure I get used to that. I think I can pick up on the on-track stuff with the simulator. We always plan on my time, the execution and the things that can catch us. I think pit lane, restarts and all those little bits and pieces are things I’m going to have to learn.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro SS at Sonoma Raceway… Jesse Love has made one career stock car start at Sonoma Raceway, driving in the ARCA Menards Series West event in 2021. The current Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader started from the eighth position before a mechanical issue forced an early exit from the race.

Coming Home… This weekend’s event at Sonoma Raceway marks a California homecoming for Love. The 19-year-old is native of Menlo Park – a short one-hour drive from the 1.99-mile asphalt facility.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

JESSE LOVE QUOTES:

What are your thoughts heading into Sonoma Raceway, coming off the first of back-to-back road course events?

“Our Whelen team really needs to rebound off our run at Portland International Raceway last week. It was overall a bad race for our group, but during the last few months, we have made huge gains. Our finishes might not show it – with power steering issues at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a flat tire at Dover Motor Speedway – but we are making improvements. At Dover, we had a top-three car. At Darlington, we showed speed. At Charlotte, we made the biggest gains, because I felt like it was the first time that we could have won on our speed alone during the race. The biggest key for this weekend at Sonoma Raceway is to have a solid run for our team morale and to feel good about our road course package going into the Playoffs.”

What do you like or dislike about Sonoma Raceway?

“Sonoma Raceway is a place that I know really well, and having attended races there as I was growing up brings a certain comfort level. The grip level helps me personally. I am a high grip type of driver, which is typically why I qualify well and have solid races at fast tracks. With Team Chevy drivers (specifically Ross Chastain) participating in the tire test earlier this year on the repave surface, I am able to lean on their advice heading into the weekend. The track itself is unique, which I appreciate as a driver.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Sonoma Raceway… Austin Hill has made one career start at Sonoma Raceway, driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in last season’s inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the California road course circuit. The Winston, Georgia native completed all 79 laps in route to an eighth-place finish.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Do you have to prepare differently mentally or physically for a road course, regardless of if you have raced there in the past or not?

“The biggest thing for me is watching a lot of videos. I print out a track map that has all of the corner numbers listed and study it. When you get out on the track during practice and need to the tell the team a certain corner, say Turn 7 that you are having trouble with, you need to know the corner numbers all around. I put it in the memory bank and try to memorize the corner numbers at a certain track. It’s important to know that information when you need to communicate with your crew chief and team to make your car better in a short amount of time. I also try to watch in car camera footage to see how much curbing other guys are using or not using through certain corners and where brake marks are since every corner is different and you’ll be braking a different spot for each turn. Visually, a lot more goes into road course racing than your normal oval track.”