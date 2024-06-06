NHRA AT BRISTOL: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 SUPER GRIP NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

BRISTOL DRAGWAY

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & QUOTES

JUNE 7-9, 2024

JOHN FORCE RACING AND CHEVROLET TAKE MOMENTUM TO THUNDER VALLEY AT BRISTOL DRAGWAY

Notes:

Team Chevy heads to the 2024 Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the eighth round of the season, June 7-9 at Bristol Dragway.

Closing the gap after racing to victory at the New England Nationals, John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, settles into second in the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series points standings behind Austin Prock, Force’s teammate and driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car. Prock enters Bristol leading by 22 points over J. Force.

Prock, having earned the No. 1 Qualifier in Epping, has now started from the number one position in a series leading 5 of 7 NHRA National events.

Brittany Force and her Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel team defeated their previous speed record at New England Dragway at 335.57 mph.

After setting the No. 1 qualifier 2023, Erica Enders raced to the Bristol Dragway victory and shifted her seasonal momentum to the good. This year, Enders enters the event trailing Dallas Glenn by 44 points, but looks to capture a back-to-back event victory.

Quotes:

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“I love these back-to-back races and that we head straight into Bristol with this Monster Energy team. We are excited to go there and we have a plan coming into the weekend on some changes we want to make. We are expecting to qualify well again, and our main focus is four solid runs in qualifying to prepare us for race day. This is my favorite track on the circuit; there is nothing like Thunder Valley and there would be nothing better than to win.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Coming into Bristol, back in black with Cornwell tools and with some momentum. I’ve always enjoyed coming to Bristol. It’s a very challenging track from a tuning and driving standpoint so if you get it done there you really earned it. The conditions look favorable and I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat. I love these back-to-back races, let’s see if we can do one spot better this weekend.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE & COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“You know, right now my car is on a mission and what matters to me now in the big picture is Brittany’s (Monster Energy Chevy) Top Fuel dragster. Austin Prock’s (Cornwell Chevy Camaro) car has always been in the hunt for this championship with Robert and now Prock is doing great too. I love Bristol, I love what Bruton Smith built and these super stadiums. John Force Racing has had some success here. The real people that make this happen is our team. That’s Dan Hood, Chris Cunningham, Tim Fabrisi, and the young kids on my team. We all share the technology. We are working well with Jimmy Prock, David Grubnic, too. Our teamwork is what makes it work, and we will continue that. I’m really proud of the job that Brittany (Force) and (Austin) Prock, and their teams are doing, and even this old man is getting into the game.”

How to Watch:

The 2024 Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals from Bristol Dragway kick off Friday, June 7 with qualifying airing at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday’s qualifying airs Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Finals following at 7 p.m. ET. All sessions from Bristol, Tennessee air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,457: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 629.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

162: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

82: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

