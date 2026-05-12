FUNNY CAR WINNER JORDAN VANDERGRIFF EYES CHICAGO SUCCESS AT GERBER COLLISION & GLASS NHRA ROUTE 66 NATIONALS

CHICAGO (May 12, 2026) – For the first time in his career, Jordan Vandergriff is entering race week as the most recent NHRA Funny Car winner on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour.

With momentum on his side following the major moment in his career, Vandergriff is hoping to follow up his win at South Georgia Motorsports Park in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS with a victory at this weekend’s fan-favorite Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK, which takes place at historic Route 66 Raceway.

Vandergriff scooped up his first career NHRA win two weeks ago at the NHRA Southern Nationals at the debut event at SGMP. After a part-time season in Top Fuel in 2019 and a stint as a pit reporter for the FOX broadcast team, Vandergriff became a full-time driver for John Force Racing in 2026.

His win made Vandergriff the 97th different Funny Car winner and leading that list, of course, is NHRA legend, and Vandergriff’s team owner, John Force, who has 157 wins. Vandergriff’s win gave John Force Racing its second win of the 2026 season following Josh Hart’s Top Fuel triumph in Gainesville.

“That moment is something I have thought of for a very long time,” said Vandergriff. “Since my last final in 2019 (in Top Fuel), when I lost to Billy Torrance in Dallas. It was just awesome. I think back to all these years that I’ve been out of the seat and everything I’ve done to try to get back to this point. Getting that win made all of it worth it.”

This weekend, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series travels to Route 66 Raceway for the sixth event of the 2026 season as NHRA honors its 75th anniversary. As part of the celebration, fans can expect a variety of highlights at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and Chicago native “The Greek,” Chris Karamesines, as NHRA honors his long career and accomplishments.

Karamesines will also be featured on the unique commemorative ticket for the race. Fans can scan the on-site signs at the track to purchase the commemorative ticket, which will be distinctive to each event.

On Sunday, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free, limited-edition NHRA can cooler.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special 75th anniversary displays and more.

Last season, Tony Stewart (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed wins in Chicago. This year’s race will again feature the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday, offering competitive racing for fans during qualifying. The event will also be broadcast on FS1, with final elimination coverage on Sunday, May 17, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Vandergriff enters the Chicago race fourth in points. With two semifinal finishes as well as a Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge win under his belt in his first season in Funny Car, he is confident in the team’s performance on track so far, even while taking on a loaded class that includes points leader J.R. Todd, Ron Capps, who has two wins in 2026, Matt Hagan, Beckman, Spencer Hyde and Gainesville winner Chad Green.

“At pre-season testing, I knew that we had something special,” Vandergriff said. “I knew (crew chief) Chris Cunningham was the right guy to take this car over and we knew we had a good group of guys that could put the car together the right way. It’s just surreal.

“My teammate Jack (Beckman) joked when I got my Funny Car license on what’s the over/under on five races until he’s holding a trophy and here, we are, five races in with a win. It’s unbelievable. I did not expect it this soon, but at the same time, I did because my team is so good and we’re really ready to go on a good run.”

Last season, motorsports legend Tony Stewart won his second career NHRA Top Fuel race in Chicago over Justin Ashley. Stewart has one win on the season, but leading the way is world champion Shawn Langdon, who has two wins this season. Langdon wowed the motorsports world with his record-breaking 345.00 mph pass at South Georgia before winning the race on Sunday.

Reigning Pro Stock world champion Dallas Glenn has continued his success on track this season with two wins on the season. His KB Titan Racing teammate and six-time world champion Greg Anderson is second after nabbing a win in Pomona. Matt Hartford has wins in Gainesville and Charlotte and is third.

Two-time Pro Stock Motorcycle world champ Gaige Herrera has yet to lose a round at Route 66 Raceway. Last season, he won his third consecutive race, defeating rival Matt Smith. Herrera won seven races last season, but it was his teammate, Richard Gadson, who earned the world title. Herrera, Gadson and Smith have wins in 2026.

The event will also feature competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, along with the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

Race fans in Chicago can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two rounds of qualifying at 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. CT on Friday, May 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 16 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. CT. Eliminations will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday at 11:30 p.m. before eliminations coverage at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK on May 14-17 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.