Spire Motorsports All-Star Race Advance

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race will mark Spire Motorsports’ 14th appearance in NASCAR’s annual all-star showcase. This year’s 350-lap event, held for the first time at Dover Motor Speedway, will consist of two 75-lap stages featuring all participating drivers. Following the completion of Stage 1, the top 26 teams will be inverted for the start at the second segment. The Final Stage will consist of 26 drivers, including 19 competitors already locked into the feature by virtue of a win in 2025 and 2026. Additional entries will include past champions, the 2026 Fan Vote winner and a select few drivers who earn the best combined finish over the first two stages.

Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s in the Cup Series for Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

Spire Motorsports has made two prior appearances in the NASCAR All-Star Race. In 2020, Justin Haley qualified via his win in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Carson Hocevar raced his way into the 2025 event after winning the All-Star Open.

The NASCAR All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, May 17 beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). NASCAR’s annual all-star festivities will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Daniel Suárez – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Daniel Suárez will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Cal Ripken, Sr., Foundation Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Suárez has competed in six previous editions of NASCAR’s annual all-star weekend, dating back to 2017. He first broke into the spotlight that year, capturing a victory in the All-Star Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway before going on to finish 15th in his All-Star Race debut. In six total appearances, Suárez has earned two top-five, three top-10 and five top-20 finishes.

The Monterrey, Mexico native made his most recent All-Star Race appearance last season at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, where he ran with the leaders early, but a mid-race incident left him 23rd in the final rundown.

Suárez started on the pole for the 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and finished seventh. He won the 2022 All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to finish fifth in the main event.

Across 13 previous Cup Series starts at Dover, Suárez has led 28 laps, earned one top-five, five top-10 and nine top-20 results. His series/venue best came in May 2018, where he finished third at the one-mile, concrete oval.

The 34-year-old racer is a veteran of 335 Cup Series starts and has notched two wins, 25 top fives and 78 top-10s in NASCAR’s premier division. Suarez has led 908 laps and earned three poles since 2017.

After 12 races, Suárez sits 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. The two-time Cup Series race winner has one top five, two top 10s and is averaging a 15.0 finish – five positions better than this time last season.

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Daniel Suárez Quote

With no points on the line, how are you feeling going into the All-Star race at Dover?

“Dover is one of my favorite racetracks and I always enjoy going there. It’s a lot of fun. It’s like a roller coaster – super-fast and exciting. You can really feel the speed there, and it’s truly one of a kind, nothing like the other tracks on the schedule. It’s also great going there with no points involved because there’s a lot more freedom. I’m excited to see how the All-Star race plays out.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks has called 214 NASCAR Cup Series races, earning five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes since making his Cup Series debut atop the pit box in 2020.

In total, Sparks has called six NASCAR All-Star Opens since 2020 and earned an event-best fourth-place result with Corey LaJoie during the 2022 edition at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sparks joined Spire Motorsports in 2021, where he served as both Crew Chief and Competition Director, leading the organization’s competitive and technical efforts. In 2026, Sparks serves in a singular role as crew chief for Daniel Suárez.

Sparks brings more than a decade of experience across all three of NASCAR’s national series, highlighted by 13 seasons at Richard Childress Racing and contributions to title-winning campaigns in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2011) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2013).

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 RCA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race festivities at Dover Motor Speedway.

RCA, the quintessential American consumer electronics brand, returns to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026 by partnering with McDowell and Spire Motorsports for three races beginning this weekend, when the famed one-mile oval hosts NASCAR’s All-Star Race for the first time in the venue’s storied, 50-plus year history. Following the all-star weekend, RCA will return to McDowell’s No. 71 Chevy Sept. 19 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Oct. 5 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

McDowell has 25 starts at the one-mile, concrete oval in America’s first state, spanning 16 seasons. Over those 25 races, the veteran racer has recorded four top-20 and 10 top-25 finishes. He earned a series/venue best 13th-place finish in last year’s 400-miler, where he qualified seventh, also a venue best.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, McDowell and his Travis Peterson-led team qualified on the outside pole and earned a season-best runner-up finish. The solid effort propelled the veteran racer from 23rd to 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings where he now sits just 10 points outside the top 20.

The Glendale, Ariz., native has logged five NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts Dover, securing his best finish of 11th in 2009.

The No. 71 team earned a $100,000 payday and a trip to Victory Lane after winning the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge during last year’s NASCAR’s all-star eeekend at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The crew’s blazing 12.587-second stop topped all entries for both the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race, earning them the title of the fastest team on pit road.

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Michael McDowell Quote

How will the All-Star Race change how drivers race at Dover?

“Dover has always been a tough one for me. At the same time, it’s an incredible track with a lot of speed and history. The commitment it takes, the speed, the drop into turn one. It still takes my breath away. Qualifying has always been nerve‑racking, but that is part of what makes Dover special. I love the challenge, even though the results haven’t always been there, we have improved a good bit over the last few years. We had our best finish there last summer, and our Spire Motorsports organization has a lot of speed this season, so I am confident going into Dover for the All-Star Race. You can be a little more on edge with your decision making. Everyone wants to win the million dollars, but a bad day won’t set you back in the points, so having the All-Star Race in Dover will be a bit different. You’ll see some guys get a little more aggressive, especially at the end of each segment when guys are looking to make the transfer. I am excited to get there and see how the new format plays out and super excited to see if our guys can go back-to-back in the pit crew challenge.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Last season, the pairing of Peterson and McDowell qualified seventh and earned a venue-best finish of 13th at the historic Delaware track.

In his last two Dover attempts, the West Bend, Wis., native holds an average starting position of 7.5, both with McDowell at the wheel.

In addition to McDowell’s seventh-place qualifying effort last season, Peterson played a key role in Chris Buescher’s pole-position while serving as a race engineer for RFK Racing in 2022.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 MINER Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, his second appearance in NASCAR’s annual all-star festival of speed.

Hocevar qualified for this season’s 350-lap event by virtue of his first career Cup Series’ win three weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway. The 23-year-old driver raced his way into his first NASCAR All-Star Race last season at North Wilkesboro Speedway after winning the All-Star Open.

Through 12 races, Hocevar sits seventh in points, 30 markers out of sixth. His one win, three top fives, five top 10s, 342 points scored, average starting position of 10.2 and 14.6 average finish are all career highs through the first 12 points-paying races of the 2026 season. The team’s average starting position is a whopping 12 positions better than last season, and its average finishing position has improved by nearly seven spots compared to this point in 2025.

Last Sunday at Watkins Glen International, the Portage, Mich., native qualified 11th and finished 28th.

The 2024 Cup Series Rookie of the Year notched a venue-best 22nd-place finish at Dover in 2024, his first of two starts at the venue in NASCAR’s premier division.

Aside from his NASCAR Cup Series duties, Hocevar will also pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday afternoon’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series ECOSAVE 200.

In his lone CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Dover in 2020, Hocevar started 20th and earned a respectable 12th-place finish in just his fourth start in the division.

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Carson Hocevar Quotes

What are your thoughts on knowing you are locked into the All-Star Race before arriving on site?

“It is super cool knowing we are already in the show. No matter what happens, we can plan on running all 350 laps and being in contention at the end. Ultimately, it is just another race, which I obviously want to win.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Crew chief Luke Lambert is in his third season at Spire Motorsports and fourth with driver Carson Hocevar. In 92 races together, the duo has logged one win, two pole awards, six top-five and 20 top-10 finishes.

The 16-year veteran crew chief has called 20 NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover Motor Speedway, notching one top five and two top 10s highlighted by Ryan Newman’s fourth-place result in June 2017.

The Mount Airy, N.C., native has called three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at Dover, tallying two top fives and three top 10s including a pair of venue-best fourth-place finishes with Elliott Sadler and Noah Gragson in September 2012 and April 2022.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 1, 2026, when Carson Hocevar won the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.