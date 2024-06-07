WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum Leads Dignitaries Prior to Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

SONOMA, Calif. (June 6, 2024) – Before the up-and-coming stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series take center stage for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Zip Co.’s Chief Marketing Officer Jinal Shah will get the action started on track. Plum will serve as the Grand Marshal delivering the most famous words in motorsports while Shah will be the Honorary Starter, waving the green flag for the Saturday evening affair.

Plum has helped lead the Aces to back-to-back WNBA Championships, and has earned honors as a WNBA All Star each of the last two seasons. The former No.1 overall draft pick out of the University of Washington won a Gold Medal for the USA at the 2020 Olympic Games in Women’s 3×3 Basketball.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, and I’m thrilled to get to deliver the most famous words in motorsports,” Plum said.

Shah, who has been recognized for being outspoken about elevating diversity in entrepreneurship, will be the Honorary Starter before the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250. In her agency career, she was instrumental in helping renowned brands such as Estée Lauder, Rolex, Unilever, Macy’s, De Beers and American Express, while delivering impactful stories and experiences for existing and new audiences.

“We’re so pleased to have the opportunity to sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway, and to introduce Grand Marshal and WNBA Superstar Kelsey Plum as a Zip brand ambassador at this event,” said Jinal Shah, CMO and GM, Zip US. “Kelsey Plum has been a passionate, focused leader on the court throughout her entire career. We’re excited to hear her tell NASCAR’s racers to start their engines – and to encourage current and future customers to hit the gas on achieving their dreams through financially responsible habits – one lap at a time.”

The stars of NASCAR are back for their only points paying race in the Golden State June 7-9 to tackle one of the circuits most difficult road course with all-new paved asphalt. Be here to witness history as tickets are available for purchase at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223].

Season tickets for 2024 Sonoma Raceway events are available now at SonomaRaceway.com

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.