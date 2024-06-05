Zach Top to headline AMS pre-race concert on Sept. 8

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 5, 2024) – Zach Top will get fans revved up for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway with his catalog of old-school country music on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The speedway’s frontstretch will be jamming with the sounds of Top’s take on traditional country music through songs like “Sounds Like the Radio”, “There’s the Sun”, and “Bad Luck” as he performs on the AMS pre-race stage. Top’s concert will be the headline act leading up to pre-race ceremonies and the start of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Top’s flavor of classic-style country was shaped by his upbringing; Top would listen to legendary 90’s country artists while working on his family’s ranch in Sunnyside, Wash. Classic sounds from country traditionalists like George Strait, Randy Travis, and Keith Whitley inspired Top’s craft, which he honed throughout his teenage years and early twenties by playing in various bluegrass bands. Since moving to Nashville in 2021 Top has made his mark as an artist to watch, most recently with the release of his debut album Cold Beer & Country Music earlier this year.

Fans with pre-race track passes get stage-front access to Top’s concert and access to pit road, AMS victory lane, and stage-front access to driver introductions. Limited pre-race track passes are available; Insiders Club season ticketholders can get pre-race track passes for a discounted price of $65; all other fans can experience the pre-race festivities up close for $75, or $35 for kids 12 and under.

Ticketholders who do not have a pre-race track pass can still enjoy Top’s concert from their grandstand seat as part of their admission to the Sept. 8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Sept. 6-8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. 16 drivers begin their quest to hoist the Brian France trophy on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Focused Health 250 on Saturday, Sept. 7. With just three races remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, the rising stars of NASCAR will have added pressure to secure their place in the postseason with a trip to victory lane.

More information on the Sept. 6-8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

