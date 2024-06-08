Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Sonoma Raceway; June 8, 2024

Track; Sonoma Raceway – Road Course (1.990-Miles)

Race: ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250; 79 Laps –20/25/34; 156.95 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; June 8, 2024 5:00 PM PT (8:00 PM ET)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 FVP/ Bommarito.com

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Sonoma Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After clearing a soft NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday morning, Jeb Burton would take the No. 27 FVP/ Bommarito.com Chevrolet to the 1.990-mile newly repaved road course of Sonoma Raceway for a scheduled 50-minute practice session. In his first laps around the picturesque Northern California road course, Burton would record a fast lap of 77.657 with an average speed of 92.252 mph on Lap-11 of his 11-Lap session placing the Virginia driver 24th of the 39 cars entered for the NXS ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of Friday’s 50-minute practice session, NXS teams were given 2-hours to prepare for NXS technical inspection prior to NXS ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250 qualifying Saturday at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET). In 2024, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of the field split in two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 12:50 PM PT (3:50 PM ET). Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) starting at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET).

– Sonoma Raceway Stats; Saturday’s ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will mark Burton’s second career NXS start at Sonoma Raceway. In his lone start last season (2023), Burton after starting in the 30th position would finish 26th completing all 79 of the possible 79-laps.

Featured Partner

FVP; Launched in 2005, FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals. At FVP, customer service representatives are part-smart and they understand exactly what your customers need. REACH FOR WHAT WORKS.

For more information on the FVP, visit them online at FVPParts.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Sonoma Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

Practice; Upon the completion of the soft NXS technical inspection on Friday morning, Parker Retzlaff would bring his No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet onto the newly repaved 1.990-mile road course of the Sonoma Raceway for the first time with a 50-minute practice session. In his first laps around the road course situated in the hills of wine country, Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 77.027 at an average speed of 93.006 mph on Lap-17 of his 17-lap session placing the Wisconsin driver 16th of the 39 cars entered for the NXS ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250.

– Starting Position; After the conclusion of NXS practice on Friday, NXS teams would be given 2-hours to prepare for NXS technical inspection prior to NXS ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250 qualifying Saturday at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET). In 2024, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of the field split in two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 12:50 PM PT (3:50 PM ET). Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) starting at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET).

Sonoma Raceway Stats; Saturday’s ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will mark Retzlaff’s second career start at Sonoma Raceway. Last season Retzlaff would start in the 16th position and encounter a transmission issue on Lap-21 ending his day early. At the end of the 79-laps Retzlaff would be scored in the 38th position.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

Austin Green – No. 32 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Sonoma Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

News and Notes:

Practice; After completing NXS technical inspection on Friday morning, Austin Green would take his No. 32 3Dimensinoal.com Chevrolet onto the 1.990-mile road course of the Sonoma Raceway for the first time in NXS competition with a 50-minute practice session. In his first laps around the road course in a stockcar, Green would record a fast lap of 76.900 at an average speed of 93.160 mph on Lap-19 of his 22-lap session placing the No. 32 13th of the 39 cars entered for the NXS ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of Friday’s 50-minute practice session, NXS teams would be given 2-hours to prepare for NXS technical inspection prior to ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250 qualifying Saturday at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET). In 2024, road course qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of the field split in two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 39 cars entered, one car will miss the race. Green is scheduled to take to the track first in Group A at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET). Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) starting at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET).

– Sonoma Raceway Stats; Saturday’s ZIP Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will mark Green’s first career NXS start at Sonoma Raceway and third career NXS road course race (Circuit of the Americas 2024, Portland International Raceway 2024).

Featured Partner

3Dimensional.com; The 3-Dimensional Services Group, consisting of 3-Dimensional Services, 3-Dimensional Services Europe, Urgent Plastic Services and Urgent Design & Manufacturing, provides rapid manufacturing services that allow them to engineer and build functional prototype parts and low-to-medium volume production parts up to 70% faster than industry standards. Our capabilities include virtually all manufacturing processes, including: CNC machining, stamping, laser cutting and welding, plastic injection molding, robotic and spot welding, waterjet, hydroforming, tube bending, vibration welding, casting and pattern fabrication, RIM tooling, SLA, and SLS rapid prototyping, to name some. Learn more about 3Dimensional Services by visiting them online at 3Dimensional.com

