Young’s Motorsports Sonoma Raceway Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 21st

2024 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 14th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 79-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.99-mile road course, nestled in the southern Sonoma Mountains of Sonoma County, California.

This weekend’s third Xfinity Series road course race of the season will mark Honeyman’s sixth career road course start since 2023.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Sonoma, Honeyman has 21 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.3.

Portland International Raceway | Pacific Automation 147 Race Recap: In the 13th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural trip to Portland, Oregon.

Qualifying on speed in the 32nd position last Saturday morning, Honeyman battled throughout the race and utilized track position and determination to climb through the field.

Continuing to progress in his second Xfinity Series start at Portland International Raceway, Honeyman found himself on the verge of entering the top-10 late in the race. While battling for his second Xfinity Series top-10 finish of the season, an overaggressive driver turned the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro on the final lap of the race.

The untimely spin dropped Honeyman in the running over the final 1.967-mile of the race with the Xfinity Series rookie taking the checkered flag in a frustrating 26th position.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 111th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 110 races, he has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 14th race will be his first tango in Wine Country as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Sonoma Raceway.

However, the team participated in the 2022 Door Dash 250 with three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series entries with a track-best finish of 14th with Cup Series driver Kaz Grala at the helm.

Additionally, the team registered a 17th-place finish, with former Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon and former Young’s Motorsports driver Spencer Boyd registering a 23rd-place effort in the 36-truck field.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged 13 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.5 and an average finish of 22.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Sonoma Raceway: “After an almost great run at Portland last weekend, I’m very excited to head into Sonoma weekend with it being another road course.

“We showed amazing speed this past weekend and we are ready to double it this weekend!”

Race Information:

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 14th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. An extended practice begins on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Saturday, June 8 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. with the 38-car field set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).