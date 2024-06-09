Silver Hare Racing: Trans Am Race Report from Pittsburgh

Pair of Top-10s for Silver Hare at Pittsburgh

Connor Mosack Sixth, Jake Drew 10th in TA2’s Western Pennsylvania Debut

Overview:

Date: June 9, 2024

Event: Pitt Race SpeedTour (Round 6 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Pittsburgh International Race Complex

Layout: 2.75-mile, 19-turn road course

Format: 36 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, mid-60s

Winner: Rafa Matos

Silver Hare Racing:

● Connor Mosack – Started 4th, Finished 6th (Running, completed 36/36 laps)

● Jake Drew – Started 2nd, Finished 10th (Running, completed 36/36 laps)

Noteworthy:

● After taking the checkered flag fourth, Drew was issued a 27-second penalty for avoidable contact during a midrace incident.

Jake Drew, Driver, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was an eventful day, for sure. We had a fast Silver Hare Chevrolet. Kind of an unfortunate start with some contact with some people, which set us on our back foot and left us with a little bit of damage and made our day tougher. Still crossed the finish line in a solid fourth place, so close to that podium. Just super thankful to Maurice and Laura (Hull, team co-owners) and all the hard-working guys who work on this car every week and every weekend. We’re going to keep coming back.”

Maurice Hull, Co-Owner, Silver Hare Racing:

“I’m proud of our team. We stayed with it. We had a couple of good cars. There were just some cars that were better today, there were drivers that were more aggressive. I think our guys did a great job all the way around, drivers and crew, and I was proud of our effort.”

Next Up:

Round seven of the 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series takes Silver Hare Racing to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington for the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour, June 20-22. The three-day weekend kicks off with a pair of TA2 test sessions the afternoon of Thursday, June 20. TA2 practice is set for 12:05 p.m. Friday, June 21, followed by qualifying at 4:50 p.m. The 45-lap, 75-minute TA2 race around the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course is set for 12:40 p.m. Saturday, June 22, with series partner MAVTV providing live television coverage augmented via live video stream on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About Silver Hare Racing:

Silver Hare Racing is a fulltime competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s newly renamed Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 Series. The multicar team has won the TA2 Masters class championship three times (2018, 2019 and 2020) with driver and team co-owner Maurice Hull. Under the leadership of Hull’s wife, co-owner and team manager Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing provides a variety of services that includes private testing and arrive-and-drive programs. The team offers six professionally built and maintained TA2 chassis from Howe Racing and operates from a state-of-the-art facility in High Point, North Carolina. For more information, visit SilverHareRacing.com.