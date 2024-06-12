Anthony Alfredo to make 100th Xfinity career start at Iowa

Competing in his third consecutive season as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Anthony Alfredo is set to achieve a milestone start. By competing in the series’ return at Iowa Speedway this upcoming weekend, the driver of the No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will make his 100th career start in the Xfinity circuit.

A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Alfredo, a former CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour competitor for JR Motorsports, made his inaugural presence in the Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway in February 2020. By then, he had campaigned in the 2018 ARCA Menards Series East season on a full-time basis for MDM Motorsports, where he achieved his first victory at South Boston Speedway and ended up in fifth place in the final driver’s standings, and had made 13 starts in the Craftsman Truck Series for DGR-Crosley in 2019.

Driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro on a part-time basis, Alfredo started 13th and finished an impressive sixth place in his Xfinity debut following a late battle with Justin Haley. He would proceed to finish 14th at Darlington Raceway in May and 10th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in June before notching his first top-five career result in the form of a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway during his fourth series start. Throughout his next 13 starts, the Connecticut native racked five additional top-10 results, all being sixth-place finishes, before he was involved in a late multi-car accident at Kansas Speedway in October that resulted with him flipping over and ending up in 29th place. He would rally during the following weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, which also marked his final Xfinity start of the season, by notching a career-best third place. Overall, Alfredo notched two top-five results and nine top-10 results in 19 starts for RCR as RCR’s No. 21 entry ended up in 11th place in the 2020 Xfinity owner’s standings.

After competing in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports in 2021, Alfredo returned to the Xfinity Series in 2022 as he joined forces with Our Motorsports to pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro. Commencing the season by finishing seventh at Daytona International Speedway in February amid a final lap multi-car wreck, he notched a fifth-place result during the following event at Auto Club Speedway before finishing no higher than 12th during his next six scheduled starts. He would then manage to finish sixth at Talladega Superspeedway in April before finishing no higher than 15th twice during his next four starts. During the series’ inaugural event at Portland International Raceway in June, Alfredo secured his first career pole position after posting a pole-winning lap at 93.229 mph in 76.071 seconds amid a rain-shortened qualifying session. Ultimately, he would end up in 31st place after being involved in a late multi-car wreck during a restart with 13 laps remaining.

Despite recording eight top-20 results during the final 12 regular-season events on the schedule, Alfredo did not make the 2022 Xfinity Playoffs. He would proceed to finish in the top 20 five times in the final seven events on the schedule, including a 10th-place run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October, before settling in 15th place in the final driver’s standings. Overall, Alfredo notched a single pole position, a top-five result, four top-10 results, 15 laps led and an average-finishing result of 19.3 during his first full-time Xfinity campaign.

This past season, Alfredo transitioned from Our Motorsports to B.J. McLeod Motorsports as he piloted the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time Xfinity basis. He commenced the season by finishing 24th at Daytona after being involved in a multi-car wreck on the final lap. During his next 23 starts, he racked up a total of nine top-20 results and finished no higher than 13th before recording his first top-10 result of the season at Daytona in August by finishing eighth. After missing the Playoffs for a second consecutive season, Alfredo secured another eighth-place run at Martinsville Speedway in October throughout the seven-race Playoff stretch before settling in 20th place in the final driver’s standings. Despite leading a career-high 24 laps throughout the 2023 season, he ended up with an average-finishing result of 24.1.

Returning to Our Motorsports for this season, Alfredo has logged in five top-10 results and he tied his career-best result in the series by finishing third at Talladega in late April. He is currently ranked in 15th place and trails the top-12 cutline to make the 2024 Xfinity Series Playoffs by 31 points.

Through 99 previous starts in the Xfinity Series, Alfredo has achieved one pole, four top-five results, 20 top-10 results, 60 laps led and an average-finishing result of 19.2 as he continues his pursuit for both his first Xfinity race victory and a Playoff berth.

Anthony Alfredo is scheduled to make his 100th Xfinity Series career start at Iowa Speedway for the HyVee Perks 250. The event’s broadcast coverage is scheduled to occur on Saturday, June 15, and air at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.