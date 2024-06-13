NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Iowa Speedway

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the first time. The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is scheduled for Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.. It will air on the USA Network at 7 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Nine drivers have earned a spot in the Cup Series Playoffs by virtue of wins including Christopher Bell, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suárez, leaving seven available spots.

After a five-year absence, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete at the .875-mile short track. The Hy-Vee PERKS 250 is set for Saturday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will also be broadcast on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, and Shane van Gisbergen have claimed their spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs via wins, leaving six open spots.

NBC Sports will broadcast the final 20 Cup Series and 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across the NBC, USA Network and Peacock platforms.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Brad Daugherty

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

Specialty Reporter: Dale Jarrett

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

Friday, June 14

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – ARCA Race Center

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – ARCA Race Center

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM

8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 (64 Laps, 127.36 Miles) FS1/MRN

Saturday, June 15

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250

Stages 75/150/250 = 218.75 miles

USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,408,568

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 16

7 p.m.: Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Stages 70/210/350 = 306.25 miles

USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $8,881,630

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

All times are Eastern.