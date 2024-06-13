Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC XFINITYWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Iowa Speedway

By Angela Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the first time. The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is scheduled for Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.. It will air on the USA Network at 7 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Nine drivers have earned a spot in the Cup Series Playoffs by virtue of wins including Christopher Bell, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suárez, leaving seven available spots.

After a five-year absence, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete at the .875-mile short track. The Hy-Vee PERKS 250 is set for Saturday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will also be broadcast on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, and Shane van Gisbergen have claimed their spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs via wins, leaving six open spots.

NBC Sports will broadcast the final 20 Cup Series and 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across the NBC, USA Network and Peacock platforms.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Rick Allen
  • Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Brad Daugherty
  • Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon
  • Specialty Reporter: Dale Jarrett

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

  • Host: Marty Snider
  • Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

Friday, June 14
3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – ARCA Race Center
4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – ARCA Race Center
4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports
5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM
8 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 (64 Laps, 127.36 Miles) FS1/MRN

Saturday, June 15
12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports
1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
Stages 75/150/250 = 218.75 miles
USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,408,568
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 16
7 p.m.: Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
Stages 70/210/350 = 306.25 miles
USA/NBC Sports/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $8,881,630
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

All times are Eastern.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Anthony Alfredo to make 100th Xfinity career start at Iowa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category