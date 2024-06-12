Freedom Racing Enterprises and Spencer Boyd Welcome KIR Ammo as New Primary Partner

Mooresville, NC – June 12, 2024 – Freedom Racing Enterprises is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with KIR Ammo.com, a leading online retailer in the ammunition industry, as the primary sponsor for driver Spencer Boyd in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 19, 2024. This collaboration underscores the shared values of precision, performance, and dedication between KIR Ammo and Freedom Racing Enterprises.

Spencer Boyd, known for his tenacity and competitive spirit, is eager to represent KIR Ammo both on and off the track. “I am incredibly excited to welcome KIR Ammo to our team,” said Boyd. “Their commitment to quality and excellence aligns perfectly with the ethos of Freedom Racing Enterprises. I look forward to bringing their brand to the forefront of NASCAR and achieving great success together.”

KIRAmmo.com, a company renowned for its innovative and reliable ammunition products, sees this partnership as a unique opportunity to engage with the passionate NASCAR fan base. “We are proud to join forces with Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises,” said Vasily C. of KIR Ammo. “The products we carry are designed with precision and reliability in mind, much like the performance we expect to see on the racetrack. This sponsorship is a natural fit, and we are excited to support Spencer as he competes with our brand on the hood of his truck. We believe that our collaboration will not only elevate our brand visibility but also resonate with NASCAR fans who value precision and quality.”

The partnership will see KIR Ammo’s branding prominently displayed on Spencer Boyd’s No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado, in the heart of the Midwest. Fans can look forward to exclusive content, promotions, and engagements that bring them closer to the action and the innovation behind KIRAmmo.com.

Freedom Racing Enterprises is equally enthusiastic about the new alliance. “Aligning with KIRAmmo.com marks a significant milestone for our team,” said Chris Miller. “Their dedication to excellence and their innovative approach are qualities we strive to emulate in our racing endeavors. We are excited about the potential this partnership holds and are confident that together, we can achieve remarkable results on the track.”

KIR Ammo Value Propositions:

FAST: Same-day shipping when ordering before 2pm Central, Monday-Friday.

Free Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $199.

Tax Advantage: No sales tax outside of Texas.

Variety: Wide variety of ‘hard-to-get’ calibers.

Customer Service: Live customer service via phone Monday-Friday 10am-5pm, Email 24/7 support@kirammo.com.

Special Offer: Use coupon code BOYD76 for $5 off any order $150+.

About KIR Ammo

Our Mission is to provide quality Ammo for Freedom-Loving Americans.

KIR Ammo started in early 2021, born out of a personal frustration with the state of the ammunition industry. The year was marked by a severe shortage of ammunition, skyrocketing prices, lack of customer service, and slow shipping times. Our founder, Vasily C. recognized the challenges faced by firearm enthusiasts like himself, and this presented the opportunity to create a solution: do the opposite of what the industry was offering. Today, KIR Ammo is one of the fastest growing ammo distributors in the US, earning the trust of customers from all walks of life. We’re a family-owned and operated business located in Fort Worth, Texas. We’re proud to be a part of a community that shares our patriotic values and stands behind the Second Amendment.