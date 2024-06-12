Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Iowa Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 12, 2024) – The white and blue Ruedebusch Development & Construction machine is back on track this weekend at the Iowa Speedway with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team.

The NASCAR Cup Series will make their debut at the 0.875-mile D-shaped oval, but for Gilliland, this will be his third trip to the track, competing there in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2018 and 2019, finishing as high as 10th in the two previous starts.

Gilliland heads to the short track after notching his second Top-10 finish of the 2024 season with a 10th-place result at the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Gilliland now sits 21st in the Driver Championship points standings and is in a fierce points battle with fellow competitor, Carson Hocevar.

The Cup Series will have practice on Friday, June 14th at 5:30 p.m. ET and qualifying on Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 p.m. ET. The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 will be Sunday, June 16th at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I’m very interested to see how Iowa is. I’ve seen pictures and it’s like there’s one lane paved here, and it goes to two lanes and then back to one lane. From my side of it, when I last raced at Iowa it was extremely worn out, so I think the difference between the old pavement and the new pavement is going to be on a different level.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We don’t have much data on Iowa other than what we know from the test, so practice is going to be crucial in terms gathering data on tires and which lane is best. It’s exciting, though. We have a lot of good momentum from Sonoma, we just have to capitalize on it and keep building.”

