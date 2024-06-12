Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s RV Stop Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Iowa Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 12, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s RV Stop team head to Newton, IA for the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural race at the Iowa Speedway.

Coming off a second-place finish at the Sonoma Raceway, the first Top-5 of the season, McDowell returns to a track he’s familiar with. No stranger to the Iowa Speedway, McDowell has made several starts in the NASCAR lower series in his career. He made eight starts in the Xfinity Series, including six straight Top-10s, including a runner-up in 2014, and earned two second place finishes in the ARCA Menards Series in 2006, 2007.

The Cup Series will have practice on Friday, June 14th at 5:30 p.m. ET and qualifying on Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 p.m. ET. The inaugural Iowa Corn 350 will be Sunday, June 16th at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s RV Stop Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Iowa is going to be a fun race. I’ve had multiple starts there in a Xfinity Series and ARCA car, so I’m familiar with the track. It will be interesting to see how the Next Gen runs with the recent repave and grip levels, tire wear. We have a lot of momentum after Sonoma, it’s great to be disappointed with second, but that’s just the way this playoff format is. A win is so important, and we came up a little bit short, but we’re all really excited about going to Iowa.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Iowa is going to be a very interesting weekend, it’s the first time we’re going with Cup cars and a partial repave. I haven’t been to Iowa since I worked on a K&N Series car there a long time ago, so it’s going to be an all-new experience with a lot to learn and adapt to fast. We have some momentum right now and hopefully we can use that to capitalize on a unique race.”

