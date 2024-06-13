Jeremy Clements Racing partners with Whitetail Smokeless in NASCAR’s return to Iowa Speedway

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is gearing up for an exciting event as the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Hawkeye state, with Whitetail Smokeless as the primary sponsor.

Having been a valued full-season associate partner of JCR since 2020, Whitetail Smokeless will be taking on its annual primary sponsor role for the season as Jeremy makes his Xfinity Series-leading 20th career start at the Speedway. The Team 51 Chevy also welcomes two new associate partners Benz Beverage Depot and Flying Eagle Express. Plus, Alliance Driveaway Solutions, Impel Union, The Racing Warehouse, and Root River Archery will return as well to support JCR. The much-anticipated Hy-Vee PERKS 250 is scheduled for Saturday, June 15th at the 0.875-mile D-shaped oval in Newton, IA.

“I can’t wait to get back to some short-track racing, and going back to Iowa Speedway will definitely fulfill that need. I’ve always liked this track. We’ve had some good runs over the years, and with our great partner Whitetail Smokeless supporting us for the race, we’re looking to rack up a top 10, or hey, we might even bring home a checkered flag,” said Clements.

“Rob (Kieckbusch) from Whitetail and his family have been terrific partners to JCR and a real asset in helping us grow. I can’t thank them enough for their outstanding support over the last 5 seasons,” Clements finished saying.

The No, 51 Chevy Camaro SS will feature the logos of various generous supporters, such as Spartan Waste, Workforce OHSS, Elite Towing, Matman Designs, Carolina Driveline, Nordic Logistics, Zmax, E3 Spark Plugs and Dynamic Paintware.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Iowa Speedway

Date: Saturday, June 15th, 2024

Broadcast Information: TV: 3:30 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS

Best Start 13th – 2019

Best Finish 7th – 2017

20th career start at Iowa

ABOUT WHITETAIL SMOKELESS

Handcrafted in the heartland, Whitetail Smokeless is the only smokeless tobacco alternative that delivers the same experience as traditional dip without using any part of the tobacco plant. Just organic mint leaf, food-grade flavorings and pharmaceutical-grade nicotine. Same taste, texture, and buzz. Everything dippers demand and nothing they don’t.

Long cut and pouches in five flavors and three nicotine strengths.

Join the evolution. Head over to DeerDip.com.