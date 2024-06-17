RICK WARE RACING

Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol

Date: June 16, 2024

Event: Inaugural Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol (Round 17 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Iowa Speedway in Newton (.875-mile oval)

Format: 350 laps, broken into three stages 70 laps/140 laps/140 laps)

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Race Finish:

● Justin Haley (Started 19th, Finished 13th/ Running, completed 350 of 350 laps)

● Kaz Grala (Started 28th, Finished 33rd/ Running, completed 345 of 350 laps)

RWR Points:

● Justin Haley (30th with 234 points)

● Kaz Grala (35th with 140 points)

RWR Notes:

● Haley earned his sixth top-20 of the season.

● Haley finished 10th in Stage 2 to earn one bonus point.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol to score his 11th career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first of the season. His margin of victory over second-place William Byron was .716 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 731st all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its third of the season.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 49 laps.

● Only 14 of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Chase Elliott leaves Iowa as the new championship leader with a eight-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“We had a really good MotoRad Ford Mustang Dark Horse and a lot of speed early in the race before the pit road penalty. I’m glad we were able to recover pretty quickly and show just how strong our car was. Once the sun started to go down the car was just a little too tight for me to hold onto the top-10, but still a really strong showing for us that we can keep building on.” – Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 MotoRad Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the USA Today 301 on Sunday, June 23 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.