RCR NCS Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

Austin Dillon Shows Strong Pace In The No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway.

Finish: 19th

Start: 36th

Points: 32nd

“Our team brought a solid Get Bioethanol Chevrolet to Iowa Speedway this weekend. Our pace in practice on Friday was good, but on Saturday, when we were the first car out for qualifying on a green track, it affected our lap. Justin Alexander and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol team made good changes overnight and we fought hard all race long. We started out tight and luckily got an early caution, which allowed us to make a pit stop to work on the car. We had to manage our tires all night. We made a strategy call late for fuel only, which helped us pick up positions when others had to pit. We did not know what to expect with this tire and the surface, but I believe we produced a good race for the fans in Iowa and it was great to see everyone from Iowa Corn and Get Bioethanol at the race to experience the first NASCAR Cup Series race for the state.” -Austin Dillon

Mechanical Problems Sideline Kyle Busch in zone Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway

Finish: 35th

Start:7th

Points: 16th

“We had a strong zone Chevrolet today at Iowa Speedway, but didn’t get to finish the race. Something broke in the left-rear suspension – I don’t know if it was a toe link or what it was, but it changed the skew of the back of the car and it was just undrivable doing that. We came in and fixed it. Rolling back out, we broke the belt and I had no power steering. I have no idea why, but it was frustrating, for sure. Not what we wanted for our No. 8 zone/Kwik Star Chevrolet. We were having a pretty decent day. I thought we had a top-10 run going. We had an opportunity to score some points, but it wasn’t meant to be.” -Kyle Busch