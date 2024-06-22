No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 Collect Pole Position for Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 22, 2024) – Louis Delétraz behind the wheel of the No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 GTP handed the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) team its’ first GTP pole position of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Delétraz threw down a record-setting lap with a time of 1:32.209 around Watkins Glen International.

For Ricky Taylor and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 GTP team, it was a bit of a trickier qualifying session. Taylor’s best lap of 01:32.835 placed the blue and black team to start seventh for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Delétraz and the No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 team will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at 11:10 a.m. ET. All six hours of the endurance racing classic will be broadcast on Peacock.

TOP FIVE GTP STARTING GRID

No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 (Acura ARX-06) J. Taylor, L. Delétraz (132.741 mph) No. 01 Cadillac Racing (Cadillac V-Series.R) R. van der Zande, S. Bourdais (132.687 mph) No. 31 Whelen Cadillac Racing (Cadillac V-Series.R) P. Derani, J. Aitken, T. Blomqvist (132.354 mph) No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports (Porsche 963) T. van der Helm / R. WestbrookP. Hanson (132.288 mph) No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports (Porsche 963) N. Tandy, M. Jaminet (132.211 mph) No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 (Acura ARX-06) R. Taylor, F. Albuquerque (131.846 mph)

Louis Delétraz, No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06: “It is fantastic and thank you so much to the WTRAndretti team. The car was super fast today. Watkins Glen is fast. I was able to go low fuel and push that one lap which is an amazing feeling I am super happy, but we have to focus on the race and hopefully a win for us. Traffic is pretty insane right now. There are so many GTDs on track and with the LMP2s being so fast in the middle sector. The weather looks like it is going to play some games with us as well. It is going to be a whole team effort – to be good on track, good in the pits, good on strategy. I am looking forward to it.”

Ricky Taylor, No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06: “I am disappointed with the qualifying. Really nice for the 40 car and for Acura to get the pole. Louis did a great job. I am scratching my head a little bit about where the pace was. We know what the car felt like, and we can compare it to our teammate and learn a lot for tomorrow. Long race – six hours – you can win from anywhere. It is never nice to qualify in the back but nice to start a race when you can work your way to the front.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Acura, Honda Racing Corporation US (HRC), Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.