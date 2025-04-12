Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Friday, April 11, 2025

Weather Guard Truck Race — Bristol Motor Speedway

CHANDLER SMITH WINS FIRST RACE WITH FORD

Chandler Smith won his first race with Ford by capturing tonight’s race.

Smith, who also won the first stage, kept his streak alive of finishing in the top 10 of every race this season.

The win is Ford’s 125th all-time win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Smith becomes the 38th different driver to win a series race with Ford.

VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW:

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150 – “I’m more excited for this team than I am for myself. This group came together. We hired my crew chief three weeks before Daytona. Take that in for a second. This group just got assembled literally in January. The Good Lord works in mysterious ways. My life has been really, really crazy here recently and there were a lot of unknowns about my future going into this season. We kind of had our backs against the wall about just putting a group together at the last minute, but I wouldn’t want any different group than I’ve got behind me. This No. 38 QuickTie Parts Ford F-150 was on a rail tonight.”

YOU ALSO GET $50,000 FOR THE TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE. “I forgot about that. That puts the topping on the cake.”