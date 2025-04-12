Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Friday, April 11, 2025
Weather Guard Truck Race — Bristol Motor Speedway
CHANDLER SMITH WINS FIRST RACE WITH FORD
- Chandler Smith won his first race with Ford by capturing tonight’s race.
- Smith, who also won the first stage, kept his streak alive of finishing in the top 10 of every race this season.
- The win is Ford’s 125th all-time win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
- Smith becomes the 38th different driver to win a series race with Ford.
VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW:
CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150 – “I’m more excited for this team than I am for myself. This group came together. We hired my crew chief three weeks before Daytona. Take that in for a second. This group just got assembled literally in January. The Good Lord works in mysterious ways. My life has been really, really crazy here recently and there were a lot of unknowns about my future going into this season. We kind of had our backs against the wall about just putting a group together at the last minute, but I wouldn’t want any different group than I’ve got behind me. This No. 38 QuickTie Parts Ford F-150 was on a rail tonight.”
YOU ALSO GET $50,000 FOR THE TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE. “I forgot about that. That puts the topping on the cake.”