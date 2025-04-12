Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway I

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: Weather Guard Truck Race (250 laps / 133.25 miles)

Round: 6 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Date & Time: Friday, April 11 | 7:30 PM ET

No. 42 Utilitra / J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 15th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 23rd

Finish: 20th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 21st

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills earned his personal-best NCTS finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. With qualifying cancelled due to weather, Mills started highest out of all the Niece Motorsports teammates in 15th. A costly pit road speeding penalty resulted in a loss of track position which put the team to the rear of the field. The Utilitra team made several adjustments to help free the No. 42 Silverado in traffic, and Mills went on to finish 20th.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m proud of our team tonight for bringing us three strong trucks. I felt like we were able to make some ground up in the first stage before we got that speeding penalty, but once we got in the dirty air our truck struggled to turn. Overall though, we know what we need to work on to come back with in the fall, and I think if we can find a way to get closer to the front of the pack, we should have a better night. I’m thankful to Utilitra and J.F. Electric for their support and look forward to going to Rockingham next week.”

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

No. 44 Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 20th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 1st

Finish: 23rd

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 15th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team were on top of their game in Bristol. Currey’s Silverado had pace in it throughout the 200-lap event, and a great strategy call helped the driver earn his first-career stage win in stage two. In total, Currey led for 14 laps, and ran inside the top-five for the majority of the race. On a late restart however, the truck suffered a catastrophic driveshaft failure which took him out of the race in 23rd. The results might not show it, but Currey was a sure contender for the victory.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Obviously not the finish you wanted, but a great run driving up through the field. What are your overall takeaways from tonight?

“Niece Motorsports brought me a great Masked Owl / DQS Solutions & Staffing / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado. We’ve had some good runs this year, we’ve had some decent finishes, and we’ve had some that just haven’t gone our way. This one stings a little bit. I couldn’t be happier; we got our first stage win and went out there and led laps, and felt like we had a really fast truck that could win the race. To have the driveshaft break ultimately sucks, but I’m really proud of this group. Proud of what they’ve done. We struggled a lot last year and over the offseason we felt like we really came together, and it’s showing.”

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing / Masked Owl Technologies Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 12th

Stage 2: 3rd

Finish: 8th

Driver Points: 11th

Owner Points: 12th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team secured their third top-10 finish of the season at Bristol. Honeycutt was quick in traffic despite starting 22nd, and shined on long-run speed. The team grabbed eight stage points by finishing third in stage two, and were well on their way to a top-five finish late in the going. Unfortunately, Honeycutt lost track position with Currey’s late-race issues, but rebounded to finish a strong eighth.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Everyone at Niece Motorsports did a fantastic job on this DQS Solutions & Staffing / Masked Owl Technologies No. 45 Chevrolet tonight. We just needed some short-run speed; that’s all we lacked tonight. Our long-run speed was awesome, and I thought we were a top-two truck right there at the end. I wished the late caution never came out because I struggled on the restarts. I hated that our teammates on the No. 44 had those driveshaft issues. That pushed us back a couple of rows, but there’s nothing they could have done. Still a solid night for us in P8, and we’ll keep on trucking with this momentum onto Rockingham next week.”

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).