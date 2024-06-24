ARCA Menards Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: Zinsser SmartCoat 150 Post-race Notes

William Sawalich (No. 18 Starkey Sound Gear Toyota) scored his sixth career ARCA Menards Series victory and his first series win on a road course in Friday’s Zinsser SmartCoat 150. Sawalich crossed the finish line second but was scored as the winner after Connor Mosack (No. 28 Chevrolet Performance Chevrolet) was penalized for a restart violation on the final restart with two laps to go. Sawalich also scored an ARCA Menards Series West road course victory in 2024, winning at Portland International Raceway three weeks ago.

Brent Crews (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished second, his first top-five finish since he finished second at DuQuoin last September. He finished third in his only other ARCA Menards Series start on a road course last August at Watkins Glen.

Gio Ruggiero (No. 20 First Auto Group Toyota) finished third; in four career ARCA Menards Series starts Ruggiero has two second-place finishes and two third-place finishes, resulting in a 2.5 average finish.

Thomas Annunziata (No. 44 Bayshore Mortgage/Franklin Rd. Apparel Ford) finished fourth, his second top-five finish in three 2024 series starts. Annunziata led briefly after the final restart but was moved out of the lead by contact from Mosack entering turn four with two laps to go. Annunziata finished second in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Marco Andretti (No. 17 Group 1001 Chevrolet) finished fifth, his best career ARCA Menards Series finish.

Andres Perez (No. 2 Max Siegel, Inc. Chevrolet) finished sixth, his seventh top-ten finish in eight 2024 starts. He extended his lead in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings to 37 over Greg Van Alst (No. 35 CB Fabricating/Top Choice Fence Ford), who finished tenth. Perez leads the full-time series drivers with a 6.88 average finish.

Toni Breidinger (No. 25 Reudebusch Toyota) scored her fifth top-ten finish of the season. Breidinger unofficially leaps four positions in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings to fourth, just seven points behind Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel, Inc. Chevrolet) who is currently third. Scott finished 14th in his first ever road course start.

IndyCar star Conor Daly (No. 30 Polkadot Ford) made his ARCA Menards Series debut and finished eighth. Daly was spun after contact with another car that resulted in a broken track bar mount, which hampered his efforts in the second half of the race.

Brad Perez (No. 10 Sebetka Bail Bonds Toyota) finished ninth, his first career ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish.

Despite only starting half of the eight races run to this point in the season, William Sawalich has led more laps, 185, than any other driver. Connor Zilisch, who has only made two starts, which have both resulted in victories, is second with 144 laps led.

Rev Racing teammates Andres Perez and Lavar Scott lead the laps completed category, with Perez completing every lap but one, while Scott has completed 805 of a possible 817 laps.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan. The race is scheduled for an 8 pm ET green flag and will be streamed live on FloRacing; the race will be shown on a delayed basis on FS1 starting at 10 pm ET.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

