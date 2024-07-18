NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Indianapolis – July 2024

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2.5-mile oval as the the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the .686-mile asphalt oval at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP).

The pressure to make the Playoffs is mounting with only five races remaining in the Cup Series regular season at Indianapolis, Richmond, Michigan, Daytona and Darlington.

Five Cup Series drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver playoff field – Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell.

Seven Xfinity Series drivers have secured a place in the 12-driver playoff field with seven races remaining in the regular season – Shane van Gisbergen, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love.

There are only two races to go in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season. Four drivers have claimed a spot in the 10-driver playoff field with only two races remaining in the regular season – Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth.

The ARCA Menards Series is also competing this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday with practice at 1:30 p.m. and qualifying at 2:30 p.m. The ARCA Circle City 200 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on FS1.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 19

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice ARCA Race Center

2:20 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying ARCA Race Center

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (IRP) USA

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (IRP) USA

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Circle City 200 – FS1

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series TSport 200 (IRP)

Distance: 137.2 miles (200 Laps)

Stages: Lap 60, Lap 120, Lap 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $672,492

Saturday, July 20

12:05: Xfinity Series Qualifying – USA

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – USA

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Cup Qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250

Distance: 250 miles (100 Laps)

Stages: Lap 30/Lap 60/Lap 100

USA/IMS Radio/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse: $1,873,623

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Xfinity race

Sunday, July 21

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Brickyard 400

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)

Stages: Lap 50/Lap 100/Lap 160

NBC/SiriusXM/IMS Radio

Purse: $9,596,601

NASCAR Press Pass Post Cup race