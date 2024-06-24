RCR NCS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Opportunity for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Thwarted By Late-Race Accident

Finish: 33rd

Start: 22nd

Points: 32nd

“Our luck is unreal on this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team this year. We started the race today with serious balance issues and difficulties going over the bumps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We finally get rolling, we were going to roll past two on the top, and the No. 10 car loses control and we have no where to go. Our Chevrolet was destroyed and it ended our day. It’s unfortunate because I felt like we had an opportunity to make up some ground and think outside the box on wet tires. We’ll rebound and head to Nashville Superspeedway next weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Late-Race Accident Sidelines Kyle Busch and the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet Team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 35th

Start: 30th

Points: 17th

“I’m proud of everyone at RCR and all the guys on the FICO team for their hard work this weekend. They did a great job making adjustments and repairs. We didn’t get to qualify on Saturday and had only five minutes of practice. The FICO Camaro was a handful in the race but Randall Burnett kept making changes. We worked our way back into the lead lap and thought we could pick up a few more spots but unfortunately we hit the wall under caution on wets just before coming back to green after the rain delay and weren’t able to finish. We’ll take the FICO Chevy back to the shop to evaluate what happened and how we can improve on our New Hampshire package.” -Kyle Busch