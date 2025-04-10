The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Bristol Motor Speedway, the famed 0.533-mile concrete short track, this week for the Food City 500. The race will be broadcast on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90) on Sunday, April 13, at 3 p.m. ET.

Ryan Blaney won the pole with a lap of 124.954 MPH (15.356 secs) on March 16, 2024.

Denny Hamlin led 13 times for 163 laps to capture his fourth victory at Bristol last spring. Hamlin returns to Bristol trying to capture his third straight win of the season and a repeat spring race winner.

Track & Race Information for the Food City 500

The Purse: $11,055,250

Track Size: 0.533 miles

Banking/Turns: 24-28 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 4-8 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 4-8 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 650 feet

Backstretch Length: 650 feet

Race Length: 500 laps / 266.5 miles

Times

Friday, April 11 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, April 12 — NASCAR Xfinity Series, 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, April 13 — NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 125 laps

Stage 2 Length: 125 laps (Ends on Lap 250)

Final Stage Length: 250 laps (Ends on Lap 500)

Who and what should you look out for at Bristol?

Active Bristol Winners (6) Wins Seasons Kyle Busch 8 2019, ’18, ’17, ’11, ’10, ’09 sweep, ’07 Denny Hamlin 4 2024, ’23, ’19, ’12 Brad Keselowski 3 2020, ’12, ’11 Kyle Larson 2 2024, ’21 Joey Logano 2 2015, ’14 Chris Buescher 1 2022