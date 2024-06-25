Red Bud 400 Up Next for ASA STARS National Tour

(Anderson, IN) – One of pavement super late model racing’s Crown Jewel Events up next for the ASA STARS National Tour.

The 58th Annual Red Bud 400 – one of the longest-running annual events in short track history, is set for Saturday, July 20 at Anderson Speedway. The 2024 version will once again mark the return of the iconic ASA Brand to the Red Bud 400, with the ASA STARS National Tour set to sanction the 400 lap, 100 mile race.

“We’re very excited to welcome the ASA Brand back to Anderson Speedway again this year!” commented Rick Dawson, the owner / promoter of Anderson Speedway. “Along with the Little 500 Sprint Car Race Memorial Day Weekend, The Red Bud 400 is a historic annual event for the track, and the city of Anderson, IN.”

“This race (The Red Bud 400) was around a year before ASA even started,” Dawson revealed. Dawson purchased Anderson Speedway from ASA Founder Rex Robbins in 1996, and in fact worked for ASA prior to the speedway purchase.

“Rex was a partner with Joe Helpling and a group of owners of the track before he ever started ASA,” Dawson continued. “The first Red Bud Race was held in 1967, one year before ASA was founded.”

The legendary Iggy Katona won the first Red Bud Race, and the list of drivers who have won the 400 lap grind on the Anderson quarter mile is a who’s-who of the very best short track racers of the era. This year’s edition will be no different, with drivers from 10 or more states and Canada are expected to be on hand.

Rex and Becky Robbins first promoted sprint car races under the ASA Banner, before launching the stock car series in 1973. The track hosted an ASA 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion last summer, bringing back some of the biggest names from the series.

On track activities for the 58th Annual Red Bud 400 will kick off on Friday, July 14th with inspection and practice for the ASA STARS National Tour. Go Fas Pole Qualifying is scheduled for late Saturday afternoon, July 19th, with the Red Bud 400 set to go green at 8:00PM Eastern Time.