What Makes PDRA Pro Stars a Must-See Event?

Celebrating a decade of thrilling eighth-mile drag racing, the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) continues to set itself apart with its unique format, the quality of its competitors, and its significance in the racing calendar.

The upcoming event at Virginia Motorsports Park on July 13 promises to be a highlight of the season. Let’s delve into what makes the PDRA Pro Stars an unmissable spectacle for racing enthusiasts.

The 2024 PDRA Schedule

The 2024 PDRA season features an exhilarating eight-race schedule, introducing new tracks and revisiting popular ones. This season marks the debut of the series at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn., while also maintaining its presence across five familiar racetracks on the East Coast and Midwest. This blend of new and traditional venues ensures a diverse and engaging experience for both drivers and fans.

Tyler Crossnoe, PDRA’s series director, has emphasized the importance of consistency in track selection. His strategic approach involves choosing tracks that can accommodate 3-second, 200-plus-MPH runs, host large motorhomes, and provide an enjoyable experience for fans. Crossnoe’s dedication to fan engagement and market presence underscores the PDRA’s commitment to delivering top-tier racing events.

Familiar Tracks and New Challenges

The 2024 PDRA season kicks off at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C., from April 3-6. Known for its high-speed action and competitive atmosphere, GALOT sets the tone for the season with thrilling races that captivate fans and competitors alike.

Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie hosts its first points-earning event from April 18-20. This venue, renowned for its world-class facilities, provides an excellent platform for racers to showcase their skills and earn valuable points early in the season.

Continuing the tradition, Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, will host the Memorial Day Weekend event from May 23-25. This iconic race weekend is a staple in the PDRA calendar, drawing large crowds and delivering unforgettable racing moments.

The first half of the PDRA season concludes with a high-energy event at Maryland International Raceway from June 13-15. This race marks a crucial point in the season, where drivers solidify their standings and push the limits of their performance.

The Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars

The Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars race, scheduled for July 13, coincides with VMP’s Night of Fire. This event features chip-drawn shootouts among the top PDRA drivers, concerts, exhibition cars, and a family-friendly festival atmosphere, making it a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Virginia Motorsports Park is set to host the thrilling PDRA Pro Stars, drawing fans from across Virginia who are eager to witness top-tier drag racing in their own backyard.

Second Half of the Season

The second half of the PDRA season kicks off at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan, from August 1-3. This venue is known for its passionate fan base and challenging track, promising intense competition and memorable races.

One of the most anticipated events of the season is the debut at Bristol Dragway from August 22-24. As a state-of-the-art facility within the Speedway Motorsports portfolio, Bristol offers a new and exciting chapter in the PDRA series’ history, providing a world-class racing experience.

Season Conclusion

Following a brief hiatus in September, the PDRA season resumes at GALOT Motorsports Park from October 3-5. This event is crucial for drivers aiming to secure their final points and make a mark before the season’s end.

The season concludes with a grand finale at Virginia Motorsports Park from October 17-20. This event promises a thrilling end to the 2024 PDRA season, where champions are crowned, and fans are treated to the highest level of drag racing.

Future Announcements

PDRA will make additional announcements regarding its 2024 season during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show from December 7-9 in Indianapolis. These announcements will provide further insights into the series’ future plans and developments.

A Decade of Excellence: Celebrating Milestones and Looking Ahead

As the PDRA celebrates its tenth anniversary, it continues to push the boundaries of eighth-mile drag racing. The 2024 season, with its mix of traditional and new venues, promises to be one of the most exciting yet. With a focus on consistency, fan engagement, and top-tier competition, the PDRA Pro Stars event at Virginia Motorsports Park on July 13 is set to be a highlight, drawing fans from across Virginia for an unforgettable racing experience.