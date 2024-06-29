Berry and Herbst Nashville Media Availability

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Nashville Media Availability | Saturday, June 29, 2024

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, has four top-10 finishes in the last six races and currently sits 73 points below the cut line. He answered questions about his recent hot streak as well as expectations for tomorrow’s race.

JOSH BERRY, No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE AT YOUR HOME TRACK HERE AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY AND HOW DID IT GO THURSDAY? “It’s exciting to be back here in Nashville. Obviously, growing up here I came here as a kid to watch races, so I’m excited to be back here in the Cup Series. I think the way we’ve been running it’s encouraging that we can come and have another good race. Thursday night was a lot of fun. I wish I would have run a little bit better. We moved forward throughout the race and got to fifth, but just needed to be a little bit faster and have a little bit better track position to compete for the win. It was my first time there and my first time working with that group and I had a lot of fun. It was fun to go back there and race and to see a lot of people. Hopefully, we can go back and do that again.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT MAINTAINING THE PACE YOU’VE SHOWED OF LATE? “Obviously, yeah, we’ve had good pace the last couple of weeks, but really the last couple of months have been a big step in the right direction. Even earlier in the year we saw potential in several races, but we weren’t able to put the whole piece together. I feel confident in our group. I think our cars are handling well. I think they’re faster. I’m getting more comfortable and getting more used to Cup racing in general. I feel like as we go through this summer stretch this should be another good opportunity for us to run well and there are several other tracks coming up too that I feel good about.”

CAN YOU WIN BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS START? “I think so, yeah. We’ve led laps at Iowa. We were in contention on a late restart obviously at New Hampshire. I’m not saying that I feel like we’re expected to or should win, but I think we can. I think our cars are getting competitive enough. It might take the right sequence of events, I guess, but we keep finding ourselves in this position, sooner or later something is gonna happen.”

IS THERE SOMETHING FROM YOUR END THAT HAS MADE THE INTERMEDIATES A LITTLE EASIER AS TIME HAS PROGRESSED? “I think back the first one was Vegas. That’s a tough intermediate in the Next Gen car. We learned a lot throughout that race. We actually found ourselves knocking on the door of the top 15 to the end, but definitely got considerably better and learned a lot. We kind of took that to Texas and had the same experience. We got better throughout the race. Me and the 47 made contact into one and I wrecked, but we were right outside the top 10 there, too. And then I think we were able to put all that together for Charlotte with practice and qualifying a little bit better. We stayed in the top 10 or 12 the whole race, so I think the intermediates, that’s probably where SHR as a whole needs to be better or has needed to be better in the last couple of years. But I think the big thing there is just adapting the car to how I like to drive it on the intermediate versus what Kevin did. I think the short tracks I just hop in and go with what he runs. The intermediates hasn’t been quite the same and it took us a little bit to figure that out and once we started figuring it out, the speed came and the results came, so hopefully we can continue that on this week.”

HOW DO YOU PREFER TO DRIVE ON THE INTERMEDIATES COMPARED TO KEVIN’S STYLE? “It could be a number of things. Obviously, they have a different body, too. The body update could be different, but it just seems like that I need the car to be tighter mostly getting into the corner is what I’ve noticed to what Kevin drove, but obviously there’s an offset with the aero side of things with the body, too. It’s kind of a combination of all that, I feel like, but pretty much the early intermediates we would be too loose to start the race, be too loose in qualifying. When we would tighten it up, I would go fast and it’s like once we started figuring that out, that was kind of where we got to and really each one of them we’ve gotten better and better.”

DO YOU FEEL MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW THAT YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE A SPOT IN THE CUP SERIES THAN YOU WERE A MONTH AGO? “Yeah, I feel good about having a spot in the Cup Series next year. I feel like our results have been really strong the last couple of months. I don’t really know other than winning a race at this point is the only thing left that I can do. We’ve finished in the top five. We’ve ran up front. We’ve led laps. We’ve showed the potential that we can do, so I think that’s been a big confidence boost for me. I really think that whole situation, at least for myself and our team, you find a lot about yourself when your back is against the wall and everybody is performing at a really high level, the highest probably we ever have, and we’re fighting together and I feel like opportunities will come.”

DO YOU THINK YOU AND RODNEY WILL BE ABLE TO STAY TOGETHER NEXT YEAR WHEREVER YOU END UP? “I agree with his side of things. We’ve had a ton of discussions, all kinds of different things. Some days you feel like it’s more possible than others. I would love to stay with Rodney. I know he feels the same way, but I really can’t say for sure. I think time will tell. There’s been some opportunities out there where maybe that’s possible. There are some other opportunities where we’re not as sure if that’s possible, but we’re gonna keep trying to provide results on the track like we have been the last couple of months. Having races like we had at Iowa and last week at New Hampshire, I mean, that’s the biggest audition there is. We’re working together well and the way I look at it, it’s no risk. It’s turn key. You plug us in there and put the right people around us, we’re gonna run like we do now.”

YOU WILL GET TO RUN THE INDY OVAL FOR THE FIRST TIME. IS THAT AS EXCITING OF A PROSPECT FOR DRIVERS OF YOUR GENERATION AS IT WAS IN 1994? “Yeah, for sure. I’m super excited for that. I definitely think we should be on the oval. Like a lot of us grew up watching the Brickyard 400, the Indy 500, I think it’s gonna be really exciting to go back and get on the oval. Hopefully, the Next Gen car races well there. I feel like it will and it’s gonna be a lot of unknowns going back there for the first time, but it’s definitely something that we’re all excited for.”

ONCE YOU GOT TO THE POINT WHEN YOU GET TO THE CUP LEVEL AND YOU ARE FACED WITH THIS KIND OF A SITUATION, DO YOU FEEL YOU’RE HANDLING IT BETTER NOW THAN AS A KID STARTING OUT IN LATE MODELS? “Yeah, for sure. I think that obviously my years of racing short tracks and the maturity I gained throughout that process and working with that group only prepared me better when I got to the Xfinity Series. I think at this point I can’t say that I thought we would be in this situation again when I signed to drive the 4 car right at about a year ago. I think that I’m at my best when my back is against the wall and I have to go out and perform. I think we’ve seen that time and time again, and I welcome that and accept that. I feel like I deserve a spot racing on Sundays. I think I’ve proved that, and I think that most definitely my journey to get here for sure prepared me for that moment and I’m ready for what’s next.”

THIS MIGHT BE THE HOTTEST WEEKEND OF THE SEASON. HOW WILL THAT AFFECT THE CAR AND YOU? “This is always, I feel like, the first real hot race that we go to, so we’re all preparing for that accordingly – just making sure to stay hydrated and everything. I think the track itself, I guess it’s unfortunate in a way, but I feel like the track puts on really good racing when it’s hot. It lays down a lot of rubber. The groove widens out. I just know that it’s uncomfortable for the fans. Hopefully, we can maybe find a compromise there, but, like I said, we’re professionals and we train and prepare for this and I don’t foresee any issues.”

IS THERE A BITTERSWEET ELEMENT IN THE FACT YOUR PERFORMANCE HAS TAKEN OFF THE LAST 6-8 WEEKS AND THAT YOU WOULD HAVE TO MOVE TO ANOTHER TEAM, AND IS THAT THE REASON OF THE FOCUS OF THE PLUG AND PLAY ELEMENT AS A GROUP MOVING TO A NEW TEAM? “I think there’s a number of layers to that question. For me, I spent a decade racing late models and working on my own race cars and racing with the same group. I know how important it is having the right people in place and people that you can work with and perform with at a high level. I physically put my own hands on my own race cars and built my own race cars and worked with these people that helped me learn and be a part of that. Sometimes guys get up here and think it’s all me, me, me. ‘I can drive that car better than this guy.’ I have a pretty good understanding that it takes everybody to do this and all the guys that are great at this – Kevin for example – always talked about how strong that group is and it’s true. I’m living it right now, so I think I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t fight for them too in this. It would be easier for me to come up here and say it’s all about me, but it’s not. Rodney does a great job. Cheddar does a great job, all of our engineers, everybody on that team does a great job and just circumstance led us to being in this position – that we’re all looking for work at the same time. For me, and those guys would say too, their number one goal is they want to see me drive a Cup car, but I just felt that I needed to – I guess not necessarily fight for those guys because they’re all great at what they do and they’re gonna find work and be successful wherever they go – but there’s still part of me that, yeah, that I want to try to stay with some of those guys if I can. I’m just not sure if that’s gonna be possible, but I felt like at least I know regardless of how this works out that I said what was on my heart and tried to fight for it, and I think that will help me sleep at night.”

GENE HAAS IS KEEPING ONE CHARTER. ARE ANY OF THE DRIVERS CURRENTLY AT SHR IN THE RUNNING FOR THAT? “Throughout that whole process we heard the rumors of what was going on and whether there was gonna be one charter kept, two charters kept. We read all that stuff on the internet just like all of you and that’s where I’ll leave that. I mean, I read it on the internet, so I assume that I’m not a candidate for that ride and I’ve had no communication there. I’m happy that Gene is staying in the sport and continuing that on, and I’m really thankful for the opportunity that I got to come race at Stewart-Haas, but obviously there are things that have happened that they required to make a change and I respect them for that. I’m thankful for the opportunity that I got and we’re gonna move forward in our own directions.”

Riley Herbst is pulling double-duty this weekend, driving his usual No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Xfinity Series while also competing with Rick Ware Racing in Sunday’s Cup event. He stopped by the infield media center to talk about both events before practice got underway.

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – HAVE YOU DONE ANYTHING FUN IN NASHVILLE THIS WEEK? “Yes, not this weekend. Usually, it’s a nice, fun getaway to get down on Broadway, but with it being super hot and running the Cup race as well I’m staying close to the racetrack and not going downtown because it might be a slight problem. We’re staying close to the racetrack this week.”

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE WHAT YOU GUYS HAVE GONE THROUGH THIS SEASON? “I think it’s super interesting, to be honest with you, because last week was actually our first back-to-back top 10 of the year, which was a big surprise to me. That just kind of showed how fast we are to get stage points and be sixth in points, so I feel like if we could finish where we’ve been running, I felt like we would probably be first or second in points, but we’ve had awful finishes. It just shows how much speed we have because last year we finished really bad and we were really bad in points, but this year we’re finishing bad and we’re still pretty high in points, so that just means we have to execute and put everything together and I think we can close in on the gap.”

CAN YOU SHARE WHAT YOUR PLAN PREFERENCE IS FOR NEXT YEAR? “I think there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes, but it’s not really just RIley Herbst it’s Monster Energy as well. The biggest thing is trying to see what’s right for me, what’s right for Monster Energy. I have really good people around me with Josh Jones and Kevin Harvick trying to guide me in the right position and I’m gonna lean on their experience. I have last year and I’m going to again this year and there’s a lot of options on the table, so we’re looking forward to everything and hearing everybody out.”

ARE THOSE CUP OPTIONS? “It’s all three series.”

AT KANSAS IN THE CUP CAR IT TOOK YOU TIME TO GET UP TO SPEED. WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST HURDLE IN THAT RACE? “Truthfully, I don’t think I ever got up to speed at Kansas. It was pretty dismal, so we’re looking for hopefully a little bit more competitive pace this weekend at Nashville, but they just drive so different. It’s just completely a 180 and it took me a while to wrap my head around it and I still don’t think my head is fully wrapped around it, so the main goal is to just be a little bit more competitive and try to find some more pace.”

CAN YOU GIVE A BETTER IDEA OF WHAT THE ISSUE WAS AT KANSAS? “The tire patch is so much bigger. The steering is way different than a Truck and Xfinity car. The aero balance is just crazy. The throttle pedals, they’re not hanging pedals, they’re mounted on the floor. It’s just small things that you wouldn’t think are huge, but when you grow up doing something one way and then you hop into something and it’s completely different, it’s really hard for people to adjust – at least for me – but I’ve been doing a lot of homework and hopefully we’re gonna be a little bit better this week than we were at Kansas.”

IS A GOOD XFINITY RIDE BETTER THAN A MEDIOCRE CUP RIDE OR IS JUST GETTING TO THE CUP SERIES AS FAST AS POSSIBLE A BETTER ROUTE? “At least for myself and my sponsor it’s important to be in competitive rides. I think that’s the easiest way to learn is to surround yourself with good people and put yourself in good equipment. That’s first and foremost, so I think that’s going to be our priority for us this offseason, where we land, is to be in a ride that’s extremely competitive whether it be in any three series.”

DO YOU FEEL ANY ADDITIONAL PRESSURE LIKE EACH RACE IS AN AUDITION NOW? “I don’t, honestly, and the reason why I tell you that is because I feel like I’ve surrounded myself with good people. If we go out and have a good run tomorrow and Sunday in the Cup car I don’t think that solidifies anything and if I go out and do what I did at Kansas I don’t think that solidifies anything either. It’s just about learning. It’s about completing all the laps and it’s about becoming a better race car driver.”

IS YOUR PAST SUCCESS HERE A REASON WHY YOU CHOSE THIS RACE TO RUN CUP? “No. I didn’t really get much of a choice. It was kind of what my crew chief, Davin Restivo wanted me to day, what Greg Zipadelli wanted me to do, what was available at Rick Ware Racing, so it was a mix of accumulation and at the end they gave me a list of a few racetracks and I got to pick. It wasn’t like ‘Ooh, in January, Nashville.’ It wasn’t really like that.”

NASHVEGAS IS A NICKNAME FOR THIS AREA. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT BEING A LAS VEGAS NATIVE? “I think it’s cool. Obviously, being from Las Vegas I don’t think anything compares to the strip and what Las Vegas has to offer. I feel like it’s the greatest city in the country by any means. I have had a lot of fun on Broadway and hopefully I can come back here and have some more fun.”

YOU WERE THIRD AND SECOND HERE, SO YOU HAVE ONLY ONE PLACE LEFT TO GO. “I hope so. It would make things a lot easier if we were able to win. I feel like that’s the small piece we’re lacking this year from being a true Championship 4 contender is just our playoff points are a little bit smaller than we’d want at this time in the season, but I think our pace-wise and our team that’s our mentality and I feel like if we can get a win here early in the season, then we can go chase some more stage points and put ourselves in a deep, deep playoff hunt.”

THE 51 HAS HAD SPEED. DO YOU HAVE ANY HEIGHTENED EXPECTATIONS COMING INTO THIS WEEKEND? “I feel like Justin has done a really good job. Him and his crew chief, Chris, have done a really good job together, but I don’t think that really puts anymore pressure or expectations on myself today and tomorrow just because he’s been at this quite a long time and my goal is simple, it’s to complete all the laps and get as much experience as I can for whatever may happen in the future.”