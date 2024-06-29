Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Norwalk Post-Qualifying Report – 06.29.24

KALITTA CLAIMS NO. 1 QUALIFIER AT NORWALK; HIS FOURTH THIS SEASON

Toyota earns seventh No. 1 qualifying position of 2024

NORWALK, Ohio (June 29, 2024) – For the fourth time this season and the 57th time in his career, Doug Kalitta earned the No. 1 qualifier and will begin Sunday’s eliminations at Summit Motorsports Park at the top spot. The defending Top Fuel world champion posted a blistering 3.692 elapsed time in Friday night’s qualifying session as he goes for his fourth win of the season and second straight after his triumph in Bristol last weekend.

In addition to his No. 1 qualifier, Kalitta defeated Antron Brown to win the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge, his first challenge win of the season. Kalitta also set the Summit Motorsports Park speed record at 337.16 mph with that run Saturday afternoon.

Justin Ashley is right behind Kalitta going into Sunday after posting a 3.702 elapsed time also in the final session on Saturday. Brown earned the No. 3 spot; Steve Torrence is fourth and Shawn Langdon is sixth as Toyota claimed the five of the top six seeds in Top Fuel.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd was the lead GR Supra Funny Car, earning the second overall seed for tomorrow’s eliminations. With a 3.865 elapsed time Friday night, Todd was just 0.002 seconds off claiming his 15th career No. 1 qualifier. Alexis DeJoria will begin tomorrow as the No. 8 seed and Ron Capp begins tomorrow 10th.

Tomorrow’s eliminations at Summit Motorsports Park begin at 11 a.m. EST with live TV coverage beginning at 5 p.m. EST on FOX.