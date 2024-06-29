KALITTA, PROCK & ANDERSON SWEEP QUALIFYING AND MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

M. Smith qualifies No. 1 in PSM, Gadson gets first win in PSM bonus race

NORWALK, Ohio (June 29, 2024) – Top Fuel points leader Doug Kalitta made the fastest run in track history on Saturday at Summit Motorsports Park, picking up the win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and cementing his No. 1 qualifier position at the 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Austin Prock (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while Prock, Anderson and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) qualified No. 1 at the 10th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Kalitta stayed red-hot in the loaded Top Fuel ranks, picking up his first specialty race win of the year, going 3.703-seconds at a track-record 337.16 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Applied Innovation/Toyota dragster to defeat Antron Brown’s 3.755. It was an impressive performance in a stretch that has been filled with them for the defending world champion.

Friday’s track-record run of 3.692 held up as well at the home track for Kalitta Motorsports, handing the veteran his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 57th in his career. He opens eliminations against Kyle Wurtzel, looking for his second straight win and third in the past four races.

“This just gets you ready on Saturday to go racing, and we’re having fun. I think all the drivers – and definitely me – we enjoy having the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty race and the format,” Kalitta said.

“The track turned out to be in great shape and the conditions were perfect to put down good numbers. The way my car is running, I’m just trying to get into a good routine. I’m certainly working at that and trying my best to be consistent. So far this weekend, I’ve been pretty steady and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Justin Ashley jumped to the second spot during the final session, going 3.702 at 330.47, while Brown’s 3.717 at 333.33 gave him the third spot. In all, 15 of the 16 qualified dragsters went 3.791 or quicker.

Funny Car’s Austin Prock enjoyed another spectacular Saturday in a year filled with terrific moments, winning his third straight Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, this time over Bob Tasca III with a stellar, track-record pass of 3.853 at 330.55 in his 11,000-horsepower AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS. Tasca left the starting line first and delivered a strong 3.882, but Prock tracked him down to stay on an impressive pace in the Funny Car ranks.

The pass was also an improvement from Friday’s provisional No. 1 qualifying run, as the Funny Car points leader earned an incredible seventh No. 1 spot in the first 10 races of the season. After winning the past two races, Prock will also look to make it three in a row, opening eliminations against Joe Morrison. Earlier this month in Bristol, Prock also qualified No. 1, won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and picked up the event win the next day.

“This feels really good, and we’re very blessed to be in this situation,” Prock said. “It’s a lot of hard work that goes into making these race cars run like this one has this year. I’ve said it all year, hats off to my guys, they’re making it easy on me. I can go up there and I believe in my car, and they’re giving me opportunities every weekend. It’s definitely helped my learning curve.

“It’s been a great year; the hard work is showing. Growing up, there was always a saying, ‘races are won in the shop.’ We get to the racetrack and we’re prepared, our ducks are in a row and we’ve got a good notebook. We’re just executing that and trying to race smart and make smart decisions, then leave it up to me to let the pedal out and stomp the gas. It’s all been working out.”

J.R. Todd qualified second with a 3.865 at 332.02, while defending event winner Blake Alexander jumped to third after going 3.874 at 328.14 in the final session.

Anderson also made it a clean sweep through two days in Pro Stock, winning his second straight Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge after going 6.595 at 204.94 in his Summit Racing Equipment/HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro to defeat longtime rival Erica Enders in the finals of the specialty race. After missing out on any bonus race wins since last year, the veteran has now won two in a row.

He also qualified No. 1 for the third time this year on the strength of Friday’s 6.592 at 207.69, putting him in a prime position to sweep the weekend. That would mean a great deal for Anderson, who has 105 career wins and is sporting a special Summit Racing Equipment wrap this weekend. He opens eliminations against Ohio native Larry Morgan.

“This has been a great week. I got here on Wednesday morning, spent all day at Summit and got to chat with all the great employees again. It was great to see them all and it fires you up, it makes you feel good,” Anderson said.

“To come over here to Summit Motorsports Park with the wrap I have on my car, it’s just a proud weekend for me. We’re off to a great start and we had another great day today. The car ran great, and we found our way to another Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win. I guess we’re figuring that deal out. It’s all good and a great tune-up for tomorrow. The Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, that’s what I’m looking forward to, that’s the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for me. I just really, really hope that I can come out tomorrow feeling as well as I did today. I’m looking forward to it.”

Enders, the defending world champion, stayed second, but improved to a 6.601 at 207.15, making that run in the specialty race final. Deric Kramer’s 6.605 at 208.17 from Friday handed him the third spot.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Richard Gadson enjoyed a special moment, picking up his first win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty after going 6.819 at 196.87 on his RevZilla/Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki against John Hall, who beat Gaige Herrera in the opening round. Gadson took down Hector Arana Jr. earlier in the day, getting past Hall’s 6.857 in the finals.

“That round right there, that was big for me, to avenge my teammate. That was big. Before I walked out of the trailer, Gaige said to me, ‘Go do what I couldn’t do.’ That was a little booster,” Gadson said. “I’m having a blast and I just want to thank Mission Foods and NHRA for having this. It gets the juices flowing before Sunday. I love it.

“It gets you into race mode and you start to find your spot, you start to learn how your bike is reacting and how you’re reacting. Typically, you might not be worried about that stuff in qualifying, but it gets you amped up and into race mode. I love the format.”

Matt Smith earned his third No. 1 qualifier in the past four races, as his track-record run of 6.748 at 201.31 from Friday on his Denso Auto Parts/Matt Smith Racing Buell easily held up. The six-time world champion enjoyed another strong effort in qualifying and will now to look to pick up his first win since September of last year. Since then, Herrera has won the past 10 races, but Smith has plenty of momentum heading into Sunday’s eliminations.

“We’ve been No. 1 two other times before this, but we have to get it done on Sunday. We have not done that this year like we need to,” Smith said. “Hopefully we can do that tomorrow. Tomorrow is going to be a totally different day from what it looks like. It’s going to be cooler and a lot drier. We’re just trying to get an MSR bike in the final and see if we can win this thing tomorrow.”

Angie Smith qualified second with a 6.798 at 200.26, while Herrera took third with a 6.799 at 198.88.

Eliminations for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Summit Motorsports Park.

NORWALK, Ohio — Saturday’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge final results from the 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Top Fuel Challenge — Doug Kalitta, 3.703 seconds, 337.16 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.755 seconds, 328.22 mph.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Funny Car Challenge — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.853, 329.10 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.882, 329.50.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Pro Stock Challenge — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.595, 204.94 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.619, 205.54.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Challenge — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.819, 196.87 def. John Hall, Beull, 6.857, 197.86.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA TOP FUEL CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.717, 333.33 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.739, 335.73; Doug Kalitta, 3.709, 334.90 def. Tony Stewart, 3.752, 326.87;

FINAL — D. Kalitta, 3.703, 337.16 def. A. Brown, 3.755, 328.22.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA FUNNY CAR CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 330.55 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.903, 322.50; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.888, 326.56 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.529, 185.26;

FINAL — A. Prock, 3.853, 329.10 def. B. Tasca III, 3.882, 329.50.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA PRO STOCK CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.656, 206.13 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.660, 204.79; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.611, 204.63 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.655, 206.04;

FINAL — G. Anderson, 6.595, 204.94 def. E. Enders, 6.619, 205.54.

MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 9.633, 158.73 def. Hector Arana Jr, 10.148, no speed; John Hall, 6.826, 198.20 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.820, 198.58;

FINAL — R. Gadson, 6.819, 196.87 def. J. Hall, 6.857, 197.86.

NORWALK, Ohio — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, the 10th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Doug Kalitta, 3.692 seconds, 337.16 mph vs. 16. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.801, 304.39; 2. Justin Ashley, 3.702, 330.63 vs. 15. Tony Schumacher, 3.791, 327.66; 3. Antron Brown, 3.717, 333.33 vs. 14. Dan Mercier, 3.790, 320.89; 4. Steve Torrence, 3.724, 334.73 vs. 13. Shawn Reed, 3.762, 324.83; 5. Tony Stewart, 3.729, 326.87 vs. 12. Jasmine Salinas, 3.762, 332.02; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.736, 335.73 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.761, 326.24; 7. Tripp Tatum, 3.739, 324.36 vs. 10. T.J. Zizzo, 3.760, 334.40; 8. Doug Foley, 3.739, 319.98 vs. 9. Billy Torrence, 3.748, 332.59.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Josh Hart, 3.803, 321.50; 18. Spencer Massey, 3.807, 314.09; 19. Travis Shumake, 3.927, 280.49.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.853, 330.55 vs. 16. Joe Morrison, Dodge Charger, 4.764, 177.60; 2. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.865, 332.02 vs. 15. Chris King, Charger, 4.722, 189.39; 3. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.874, 328.14 vs. 14. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.152, 312.21; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.882, 329.50 vs. 13. Dave Richards, Toyota Camry, 4.081, 309.49; 5. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.882, 329.18 vs. 12. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.006, 307.16; 6. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.884, 328.22 vs. 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.983, 317.94; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.903, 331.04 vs. 10. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.942, 327.03; 8. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.911, 324.98 vs. 9. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.929, 328.78.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.592, 207.69 vs. 16. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.674, 206.95; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.601, 207.15 vs. 15. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.647, 206.67; 3. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.605, 208.17 vs. 14. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.644, 206.26; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.606, 206.35 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.638, 206.45; 5. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.607, 207.94 vs. 12. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.622, 206.10; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.608, 208.17 vs. 11. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.621, 208.04; 7. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.608, 208.36 vs. 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.618, 207.18; 8. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.611, 207.40 vs. 9. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.615, 207.43.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.748, 201.31 vs. 14. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.516, 177.11; 2. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.798, 200.26 vs. 13. Eiji Kawakami, Suzuki, 7.148, 187.21; 3. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.799, 198.90 vs. 12. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.928, 195.76; 4. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.802, 201.13 vs. 11. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.901, 196.02; 5. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.803, 199.52 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.884, 196.04; 6. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.809, 198.82 vs. 9. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.878, 196.10; 7. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.812, 200.08 vs. 8. John Hall, Beull, 6.817, 198.99.