RCR NXS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Third-Place Finish at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 3rd

Start: 38th

Points: 6th

“I’m proud of the third-place finish today at Nashville Superspeedway. We had a very fast No. 2 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet. We started in the back due to a crack in the radiator after practice. We had a bad pit stop late due to a tether coming loose on the left-rear making it hard to get the tire off and costing a lot of track position. We had to drive back through the field for the second time today. I felt a vibration late in the race and thought it might be a tire and that almost made us pit under the green flag. Luckily, it managed to go away and we kept on passing cars. I’m extremely proud to be part of a team that doesn’t give up. We needed to have a good race today. We passed 69 cars this afternoon. ECR engines brought the power today. Today’s race was the hottest I’ve ever been in and I’m happy with how the day ended. Next week, we’ll carry this momentum to the Streets of Chicago.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill Showcases Fast No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet with Fourth-Place Finish at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 5th

Points: 4th

“We started off with a fast as Global Industrial Chevrolet today at Nashville Superspeedway. Throughout the race, we just lost the handle on the car, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and see what we can do better on adjusting on the car and making the car overall better throughout the day. I thought that our best run of the day was when we were coming through the field. We lost a little bit of the balance, but everybody at RCR and ECR is working extremely hard. We’re frustrated running third and fourth, but it means that we want to win, right? We just have to keep digging deep and grinding it out. We have some really good teams behind us and everybody at RCR and the organization is working extremely hard to bring these fast Chevrolets to the track. It would have been nice to be in Victory Lane, but we’ll just dig to the next one.” -Austin Hill