NASCAR unveils first step into the Fortnite ecosystem with custom Rocket Racing tracks inspired by its iconic events and venues

NASCAR is bringing its iconic tracks to Rocket Racing in Fortnite, together with UK Metaverse Studio Karta

The first track to be reimagined is the Chicago Street Course, with additional tracks planned to release later in 2024

Players race with cars they own in their Fortnite inventory, navigating multiple routes, mastering speed, drifting and obstacles in multiplayer or solo races encouraging map exploration

Daytona, Florida – July 3, 2024: Today, NASCAR, America’s most popular motorsport, has officially entered the Fortnite ecosystem – announcing its debut with a one-of-a-kind, high-octane racing experience built in Rocket Racing.

Developed in partnership with award-winning UK metaverse studio, Karta, the experience launches with a Chicago Street Course map, styled on the real NASCAR Chicago Street Race taking place this Sunday 7th July, merging the thrill of NASCAR racing with the dynamic creativity of the Fortnite ecosystem.

With the first Chicago Street Map, players navigate multiple routes, master the art of speed, drift and avoid obstacles in intense multiplayer races or solo time trials.

Debuting ahead of the real-life Chicago Street Race, NASCAR’s official launch on Fortnite brings its second annual event in the center of one of the world’s greatest cities, into the Fortnite world. The map gives NASCAR fans, and players of all levels who may have never interacted with the sport, the chance to get closer to the real event than ever before – setting it apart from typical Rocket Racing maps.

With this fun experience aimed at gamers of all levels, NASCAR’s move into the Fortnite ecosystem isn’t just a one-time event while the Chicago race takes place. NASCAR is setting its sights on a permanent fixture on the platform, with the Chicago map marking the start of a long-term racing experience for players to continuously visit. Looking ahead at the NASCAR calendar, fans of America’s No. 1 form of motorsports and the Fortnite community can get excited, as NASCAR eyes wider plans to add more virtual recreations on the platform.

“NASCAR has always been about pushing boundaries and connecting with fans in exciting ways,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Esports & Gaming at NASCAR. “Fortnite provides the perfect platform to engage a global audience, blending the intensity of NASCAR racing with the immersive world of Fortnite. Karta, with their incredible creativity, attention to detail and innovative approach, were the perfect partners to help us bring this vision to life. We wanted to build something with longevity for both diehard NASCAR enthusiasts and the wider Fortnite community and we think we have succeeded with just that.”

Erik Londré, CEO of Karta, added, “Working with an icon of motorsports like NASCAR has been a dream come true. Our goal was to capture the essence of NASCAR racing – the speed, the strategy, the adrenaline – and inject it with a dose of Fortnite fun. The result is something truly special – a high-octane, visually stunning racing experience that we know players will love.”

Karta is an award-winning metaverse studio renowned for creating engaging virtual gaming experiences for global brands. Karta has established itself as a leader in creating accessible and impactful brand experiences within the metaverse across gaming, music and esports.

Since its inception in July 2021, Karta has collaborated with a diverse range of global brands, including Nicki Minaj, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Amazon Music, McDonald’s, Spotify, and Hugo Boss, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving landscape of metaverse entertainment.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race is available to play on Fortnite now via the map code 0012-6902-9252. For more information on NASCAR please visit www.NASCAR.com and for Karta, visit www.karta.game.

About Karta

Karta is an award-winning metaverse studio that helps brands, artists and sports teams connect with the billions of people that inhabit the world’s most popular virtual worlds. Throughout the past two years, Karta has worked with worldwide brands such as Amazon Music, McDonald’s, Spotify and HUGO BOSS. As well as creating unbelievable activations for well-known artists including Nicki Minaj, BLACKPINK, and developing the most visited Roblox music experience ever for TWICE Square. With an ever-increasing demand for metaverse experiences, the studio continues to carve out new, accessible and effective ways for brands to build long-term presence and achieve real tangible success within the metaverse. The London-based company was founded in July 2021 by ex-Fnatic Erik Londré and music business veteran Tony Barnes.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.