LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY PRE-RACE ADVANCE

RACE: Food City 500 | Race 9 of 36

DATE: April 13, 2025

TRACK: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. | 0.5-mile Speedway

CLUB MINUTES

CAMPE HONORED: On Monday, April 14 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s Technical Director Brian Campe will be inducted into the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala. There are 12 other inductees ranging from the NFL to NASCAR including three iconic basketball stars from Butler High School for the Class of 2025. Click here to read more about Campe’s journey.

IN-CAR CAMERAS AT BRISTOL: This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway fans can ride on board with both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers. The No. 42 Dollar Tree entry driven by John Hunter Nemechek will have the Toyota-sponsored camera, while teammate Erik Jones will carry a camera sponsored by AdventHealth in the No. 43 entry.

LEGACY MC IN 2025: Following last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway, LEGACY MC is one of two full-time race teams that do not have a DNF in 2025.

KINGS HAT: At the 2024 Bristol race, The King’s Hat was unveiled. The Kings Hat was a nod to the 60 races that Richard Petty competed at the half-mile coliseum and the signature black hats he wore while racing there. The King’s Hat will once again be on display and will be located in the Fan Zone.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY NOTES AND QUOTES:

NEMECHEK AT BRISTOL: Nemechek has made 10 NASCAR Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway—nine on concrete and two on dirt. On concrete, he has recorded four top-five and six top-10 finishes, along with a 12th-place and a 29th-place result. On Bristol’s dirt surface, he secured one pole position, a third-place finish, and one DNF. The North Carolina native has also competed in four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at the track, earning three top-five finishes. This weekend, he will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start. In the spring of 2024, he finished sixth, and in the fall 2024 race, he earned the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the Race award.

T-MACK AT BRISTOL: Crew Chief Travis Mack has a total of 14 starts in the NASCAR National Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, nine in NCS and five in NXS. While in the NXS, he has three top-10 finishes and on the NCS side, he has one top-five finish.

JHN 2025 STATS: Year over year, through the first eight races of the season, Nemechek has improved his finishing position from an average of 20th place in 2024 to an average of 17th place in 2025.

QUOTING JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK:

“Bristol [Motor Speedway] is a place that I really enjoy being able to go and somewhere that has suited my driving style. I think the car matters a lot at Bristol – I’ve had some good cars at Bristol; I still haven’t won a race there, which makes me want it more but I’ve run well there and finished up front – we just need to qualify well.”

QUOTING TRAVIS MACK:

“I think John Hunter’s record at Bristol is really impressive – it’s one of his better tracks. We’re really looking forward to Bristol. I’ve always wanted to run really well at Bristol and win a race there. The whole No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team is working hard on this one.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 ADVENTHEALTH TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY NOTES AND QUOTES:

JONES AT BRISTOL: Jones has 16 Cup Series starts, five Xfinity Series starts, and one Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway. He captured two NXS victories at the Tennessee short track, winning in both 2016 and 2017 during the spring events. In the Truck Series, he scored a top-10 finish in 2015. In the Cup Series, Jones has earned six top 10 finishes and four top 5s at Bristol, including a top 10 in the 2021 “Bristol Dirt” race. His best Cup result at the track came in 2017, when he finished second.

BESHORE AT BRISTOL: Crew chief Ben Beshore has experienced success at Bristol Motor Speedway on both concrete and dirt surfaces. In 11 NASCAR National Series races as a crew chief, he has recorded one victory (2022 NCS with Kyle Busch on dirt), four top five finishes, and six top 10 finishes. Additionally, he earned a pole award in the Xfinity Series in 2020 with Harrison Burton as the driver.

QUOTING ERIK JONES:

“I always look forward to Bristol as for me it’s always been a good place. I’ve won some races in Xfinity there and came very close in Cup a few times, so I have some great memories – I enjoy the atmosphere and the crowd. So, I’m excited the spring race is back on the concrete and hopefully we can put on a great show for everyone. In general, we have been trending up (performance-wise) the past few weeks in general, it’s still been tough as sometimes things haven’t gone our way and I hope that Bristol will be a good race for us where we can turn things around before the Easter break and have things fall our way during the day. Excited to be racing at Bristol and hope to put on a good race with the No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry.”

QUOTING BEN BESHORE:

“I think we have shown better speed this year, qualifying has been going better in general, as we have had some good runs. Our speed has been much better than last year. We have top 15 speed in most races, but we have just had some oddball things happen like trying to pit when the cautions have come out at Vegas earlier this year and at Darlington last weekend. At Homestead we had a part failure where we had to start in the back, we just had to overcome some obstacles where we just weren’t able to put together a clean race. But we have done a decent job getting the most we can out of the weekends for the No. 43 Toyota Camry team.”

CLUB APPEARANCES

On Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET, Nemechek will appear on the Food City Stage located in the Fan Zone to participate in a question-and-answer session with Kaitlin Vincie ahead of Sunday’s Food City 500.

On Sunday, Nemechek will go out to the NASCAR Classic’s merchandise hauler in the Fan Zone and sign autographs for fans starting at 11:00 a.m. While out there, be sure to check out the Nemechek and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB apparel.

HOW TO WATCH

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to “The Last Great Colosseum” for the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 13. Practice and qualifying for the event takes place on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET while the green flag drops on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET and broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.