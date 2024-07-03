Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 07.03.24

This Week in Motorsports: July 1 – 7, 2024

NCS/NXS: Chicago Street Race – July 6-7

ARCA WEST: Irwindale Speedway – July 4 & 6

PLANO, Texas (July 3, 2024) – NASCAR returns to the streets of Chicago for the second time with the Cup and Xfinity Series on Independence Day Weekend. The ARCA Menards Series West holds two races this weekend at Irwindale Speedway out in California.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Bell takes over Playoff points lead … Sunday’s frantic race in Nashville further shook up the NASCAR Cup Series points as the Playoffs continue to get closer. After sweeping the stages Sunday afternoon, Christopher Bell now leads the Playoff standings with 24 playoff points and sits sixth in the overall championship points going into the weekend. The Oklahoma native has the most Cup Series stage wins (nine) to go along with his three race victories so far this season.

Hamlin looks for Chicago pole repeat … Capturing his 42nd career pole in Nashville, Denny Hamlin will look for his second straight this weekend in Chicago, where he grabbed the inaugural pole position last season. Hamlin had three poles on road courses last season and looks to add a third pole in 2024 to go along with those he captured in Nashville and Phoenix.

Reddick seeks to continue top-10 streak … Coming up just short of his second win this season, Tyler Reddick finished third in Nashville, earning his fifth top-10 finish in the last six races. The result also gave Reddick his 12th top-10 this season, which is the most in the Cup Series. Reddick showed promise on the streets of Chicago a season ago, starting second and leading eight laps as he looks to extend his streak this weekend.

Three-peat on the line at Chicago … Following the dominant victory by John Hunter Nemechek last Saturday in Nashville, Toyota and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing GR Supra each seek three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series wins this weekend in Chicago. Nemechek followed up Bell’s win in New Hampshire two weeks ago as the No. 20 team now has five victories in 2024, also entering victory lane earlier this year with Ryan Truex and Aric Almirola. Nemechek will once again pilot the No. 20 this weekend on the Chicago streets, where he finished second last year in the rain-shortened race.

Karam returns to No. 26 … For the first time since Portland back in June, Sage Karam is back behind the wheel of the No. 26 GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. Karam ran on the streets of Chicago a year ago where he started 11th and finished 22nd. The Pennsylvania native looks to improve upon his best finish so far this season of 17th at COTA.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series West

Robusto eager to continue top-10 streak … Heading into the doubleheader weekend at Irwindale Speedway, Isabella Robusto looks to keep her top-10 streak alive to start off the 2024 ARCA Menards Series West season. The 19-year-old has been inside the top-six specifically in all three ARCA West races thus far, including a third-place finish at Portland.

