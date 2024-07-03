ALEX LABBE TO RETURN TO XFINITY SERIES AT CHICAGO WITH FLOOD BROTHERS DISPOSAL

MOORESVILLE, NC, July 3, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Alex Labbe announced he will compete in this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Race.

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.-based Flood Brothers Disposal Co. will join Labbe as the primary marketing partner on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro of SS-GreenLight Racing.

“We are thrilled to partner with Alex Labbe for the NASCAR Xfinity Series street race in Chicago this weekend. As a local, five-generation family-owned and operated waste and recycling company, we understand the importance of dedication, hard work, community support, and above all, teamwork—values that Alex embodies on and off the track,” said Kevin Flood, CEO of Flood Brothers Disposal Co.”

“This sponsorship is not only an exciting opportunity for Flood Brothers Disposal but also a way to engage with our community and promote our commitment to sustainability and excellence. We look forward to a thrilling race and are proud to support Alex and his team in their pursuit of victory.”

Flood Brothers Disposal Co. is a fifth-generation, family-owned, and operated waste and recycling provider proudly serving the Chicagoland area. With over a century of commitment to our community, they deliver exceptional waste management solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Their comprehensive services include residential, commercial, and industrial waste disposal, along with innovative recycling programs designed to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Rooted in their family’s legacy of integrity, reliability, and customer-centric service, Flood Brothers Disposal Co. combines modern technology with traditional values to ensure efficient, eco-friendly waste management. Their dedicated team works tirelessly to maintain the highest standards of service, fostering long-lasting relationships with the communities they serve. Choose Flood Brothers Disposal Co. for dependable, responsible waste and recycling solutions backed by generations of experience and a genuine passion for keeping Chicagoland clean and green.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Chicago Street Race. It is a really fun course racing through downtown Chicago,” said Labbe. “I’m thrilled to represent Flood Brothers Disposal this weekend. They are such an innovative company with a long history of service in the greater Chicago area.”

The Loop 110 (50 laps | 110 miles) is the 18th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity

Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m.

Qualifying immediately follows at 10:00 a.m. The field is set to take the green flag later in the day

shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on NBC, the Motor Racing

Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

For more information on Alex Labbe, visit https://alexlabberacing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AlexLabbe36), X (https://twitter.com/AlexLabbe36) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alexlabbe36).