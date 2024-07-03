Trans Am Pros, Additional All Stars Confirmed for SpeedTour All-Star Race at Lime Rock Park

Casey Mears, Andy Lally, Todd Bodine and Adam Andretti Added to All-Star Race Lineup

CHARLOTTE (July 3, 2024) – Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) and Lime Rock Park have confirmed that four additional drivers will join the star-studded SpeedTour All-Star Race, July 19-20. An unprecedented gathering of motorsports icons, the weekend will not only feature 19 pairings of racing legends with today’s Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli stars, but it will also celebrate the first IROC event in more than 20 years, as several original IROC competitors reunite with cars raced in the iconic series.

“We’re thrilled to add even more All Stars to our already impressive lineup for this year’s SpeedTour All-Star Race,” said Tony Parella, CEO of PMH. “If the only element to this event was the All Stars, that’d be impressive, but then we’re adding some of our best drivers in Trans Am’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series and TA class, and including the first IROC event in over 20 years. The fans in New England have been such great supporters of SpeedTour events; I can’t think of a better place to host the SpeedTour All-Star Race than at Lime Rock Park.”

Joining the SpeedTour All-Star Race will be Adam Andretti, Todd Bodine, Andy Lally and Casey Mears. The group represents some of the best-known names in racing, but also represents a myriad of accomplishments in their own right—including five championships and countless race wins, some of which were achieved in the most prestigious races in the world.

Andretti, Bodine, Lally and Mears complete a star-studded field that includes Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 champions, IROC winners and drivers who have stood atop the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Nürburgring, and Daytona. In total, the All-Star drivers are responsible for 11 NASCAR championships, an INDYCAR championship, 13 road racing championships, an IROC championship, three USAC championships and four Rallycross championships.

The SpeedTour All-Star race pairs each legendary All-Star driver with one of the stars from Trans Am or TA2 Club in a spec CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series racecar for the 60-minute race. Drivers will not only be racing for a trophy, as a $50,000 winner-takes-all prize will also be on the line for the race-winning team. The reward has attracted some of the top talent from today’s entrants, with many of the drivers recognized as stars themselves, accounting for nearly 800 starts in Trans Am cars, 48 wins, 221 top fives, 398 top 10s and five championship titles. Expected driver pairings, include:

AJ Henriksen with Adam Andretti

Barry Boes with Greg Biffle

John Atwell with Todd Bodine

Tom Sheehan with Geoff Brabham

Ethan Barker with Ron Fellows

Alan Davison with Davey Hamilton

Jim Gallaugher with Ron Hornaday Jr.

Sam LeComte with Davy Jones

Thomas Merrill with Bobby Labonte

Brent Crews with Andy Lally

Amy Ruman with Pippa Mann

Edward Sevadjian with Casey Mears

Adrian Wlostowski with Paul Menard

Thomas Annunziata with Ryan Newman

Boris Said Jr. with Boris Said

Scott Lagasse Jr. with Ken Schrader

Ryan Gemmell with Mike Skinner

Tristan McKee with Scott Speed

Paul Ruth with Danny Sullivan

The SpeedTour All-Star Race weekend kicks off on Friday, July 19, with All-Star drivers taking to the track for a 30-minute practice session, followed by qualifying that afternoon. Fans will have a chance to meet their favorite drivers during the All-Star Autograph Session at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, or during the Pre-Race Fan Walk on Saturday, July 20 at 12 p.m. ET. The SpeedTour All-Star Race will go green at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

In addition to the SpeedTour All-Star race, the two-day event will include an IROC exhibition, as well as racing from Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook (PSSA) and Canada’s Nissan Sentra Cup.

Tickets are on sale now, with advanced ticket discounts for spectator tickets and camping packages at LimeRock.com. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free with the purchase of an adult ticket. All active-duty military and veterans with a valid military ID will also gain free admission.

About SpeedTour: SpeedTour hosts motorsports festivals encompassing America’s top road racing series at the most prestigious race tracks in North America. Competition includes the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (Trans Am), Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook (PSSA), Ligier JS F4 Series, TA2 Club and more. With 24 events on the 2024 schedule, SpeedTour will exceed 6,000 entries. Between racing, concerts and car shows, SpeedTour events often attract more than 25,000 spectators. Additional marketing and promotional opportunities for SpeedTour are available through SpeedTour Quarterly, a magazine delivered in both print and digital formats, and on SpeedTour TV, a live streaming platform. Learn more about SpeedTour by visiting SpeedTour.net.