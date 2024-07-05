Turn 3 Motorsport Heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as Championship Leaders

Hughes looking to hold solid lead; Dyszelski, Durst, and Ho vying for strong results

Lexington, Ohio (July 4, 2024) – Turn 3 Motorsport is set to compete in Rounds 13/14 of the USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire this weekend at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn racing circuit of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The team enters the event as the championship leaders, boasting a 50-point lead thanks to the exceptional performance of Australian rookie Lochie Hughes who led Turn 3 Motorsport to a clean sweep at Road America last month, winning all three races and making huge gains in the championship.

American rookie Danny Dyszelski is eager to earn another podium finish this weekend, having finished in the top six in the last four races. Teammate Tyke Durst is also looking to keep his good momentum going after finally earning his first top ten of the season at Road America. For Ethan Ho, the goal is to garner a strong race result that reflects the speed he has shown all year in practice and qualifying sessions.

3 Danny Dyszelski // USF Pro 2000

Vera Guitars / Formula Imports / Charlotte Mechanical

“I am ready to continue our good form at Mid-Ohio,” said Dyszelski. “We’ve finished in the top six in the last four races now, so I am really focused on keeping that momentum going this weekend. I had a strong test here with the team, so I’m hoping that carries into the event and we can challenge for more top five finishes.”

33 Tyke Durst // USF Pro 2000

FHI / Relay Payments / Drive Toward a Cure

“I am excited to hop on the rollercoaster that is Mid-Ohio and carry the steam we had at Road America into this race weekend,” said Durst. “We’ll learn as much as we can this weekend and look to keep building on our momentum to finish the year strong.”

44 Lochie Hughes // USF Pro 2000

The McGinley Group / Private Wealth Planning / Grip Auto Timepieces

“I am excited to be racing at Mid-Ohio this weekend after having a few weeks off after Road America,” said Hughes. “We’re officially in the later stages of the season now, so it’s important to be consistent and grab some more wins!”

68 Ethan Ho // USF Pro 2000

Fubon Bank / Triple S / KRC / Molecule / JiuZhou

“I am looking forward to racing this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” said Ho. “We were happy with how we ended the series test here and are looking to continue building on that progress. The team has put a lot of effort in to get us to this point, and I’m confident that we can capitalize on the speed we’ve shown throughout the year and deliver some strong results this weekend.”

Pre-event testing will take place today with two sessions ahead of official practice and qualifying tomorrow. Both USF Pro 2000 races will occur on Saturday with each set for 30 laps of racing.

Live video coverage will be available on the USF Pro Championships app and YouTube channels throughout the weekend.

Thursday, July 4

2:00-2:45pm – Test 1

5:00-5:45pm – Test 2

Friday, July 5

9:30-10:00am – USF Pro 2000 Practice

12:10-12:40pm – USF Pro 2000 Qualifying

Saturday, July 6

8:25-9:15am – USF Pro 2000 Race 1

4:50-5:40pm – USF Pro 2000 Race 2

All times EST.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).

In 2023, T3M tied for the most amount of wins in the USF Pro 2000 season with drivers Michael d’Orlando and Christian Brooks earning a total of five wins for the team. The team also earned seven pole positions, the most of any other team, and finished second overall in the Team Championship.