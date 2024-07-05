7 Things to Never Do After a Car Accident

In just the month of January 2024, 160 people were killed on Chicago roads, either walking, cycling, or driving. With so many car accidents occurring, knowing how to respond appropriately after a collision is crucial. Car accidents can be chaotic events—with adrenaline pumping and emotions running high; it’s easy to make poor choices in the aftermath that could negatively impact any insurance claims or legal proceedings down the road.

Adam Zayed, an attorney who specializes in car accidents in Chicago, shares seven things you should never do following a car accident:

Leave the Car Accident Scene

According to an analysis by NBC 5 Investigates, between November 2017 and October 2021, there were a staggering 439,688 crashes reported by the Chicago Police Department. Of those crashes, 130,536 were classified as hit-and-runs. That’s nearly one third of all reported accidents and an average of nearly 100 per day. As tempting as it may be to drive away after a minor fender-bender, leaving the scene of an accident is illegal in Illinois. Always remain at the site of the crash until police arrive and document the incident.

Admitting To Be At-Fault For The Car Accident

You may feel guilty and want to apologize, but hold off until you have all the facts. If injuries or major damages are involved, it can be beneficial to contact an attorney as soon as possible after a car accident. They can advise you on the following steps to take and protect your legal rights. After a thorough investigation, what seems like your fault at first may look different.

Neglect to Call the Police After A Car Accident

For any auto accident involving significant damage, injuries, or disputes between drivers, you should always request a police report. This document is important evidence for insurance and legal proceedings. Even for minor car accidents, having a police report on file can help protect you later.

Forget to Exchange Information With All Drivers

Trade insurance details like company name, policy number, and contact information with all drivers involved. Also, get every vehicle’s make, model, license plate, and driver’s license number. Thorough insurance information prevents complications later.

Decline Medical Treatment After Being Injured Due To A Car Accident

If you are injured in a car crash, get checked out by emergency services at the scene or proceed directly to a hospital. Some injuries like whiplash or concussions have delayed symptoms, so get documented medical care even if you feel fine initially.

Neglect to Take Photos/Videos From The Car Accident Scene

Use your smartphone to take photos of damage, skid marks, injuries sustained, and the auto accident site from different angles. Also, capture witness information. Photographic evidence helps document what happened in insurance and legal proceedings.

Discuss Who’s At-Fault of The Car Accident with Others

You should only discuss the basic facts with police, medical personnel, insurance companies, and your attorney. Avoid pointing blame or discussing the car accident with others. Speculation could be recorded and used against you.

Staying calm and avoiding rash decisions immediately after an auto accident puts you in the best possible position going forward. Carefully follow these guidelines in the aftermath of any collision to protect yourself now as well as down the road. With auto accidents on the rise, being prepared is crucial.